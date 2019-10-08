EU must protect Latin America’s human rights defenders, says new report.

Brussels : European-Latin America civil society advocacy group ‘EU-LAT Network’ has launched a new report calling on the European Union to proactively assist human rights defenders in Latin America.

Latin America is one of the global regions with the highest number of attacks and murders committed against defenders. According to ‘EU Protect Defenders’ in 2018, at least 256 defenders were killed in the region. The report, sent to the European Parliament and the European External Action Service, highlights the current trends and common patterns of violence that are present throughout the continent.

The lack of recognition and legitimization of their work are the main factors that raise the risk of suffering attacks such as physical aggressions, including homicides or attempted homicides, threats, intimidation, harassment, criminalization and other forms of violence. Moreover, there is an increasing number of restrictive laws in the region which are contributing to the shrinking of civil society space.

Critical situation for women and environmental defenders

According to the report, Women Human Rights Defenders and people defending women and gender equality are at risk of multiple and exacerbated forms of discrimination. Women are exposed to gender-specific risks. Also they are subject to violence because they challenge the norms and stereotypes existing in their communities and in their social contexts.

The EU-LAT Network also emphasizes the difficult situation of people who defend land, territory and the environment, as Latin America remains the region with the highest number of environmental defenders killed in the world. In that sense, the report recalls that protecting the indigenous communities and peasant people, who defend the planet’s natural resources, contributes to change the political agenda for climate.

The report highlights:

Latin America remains the most dangerous region in the world for human rights defenders

The EU must participate actively and constructively in the negotiations of the UN Binding Treaty on Business and Human Rights

