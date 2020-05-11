Five Star COVID Response from The Savoy, London

In a new collaboration, The Savoy will be working with charity ‘City Harvest’ to provide hundreds of meals each week to vulnerable communities in London.

Meals will be produced following the strictest hygiene and social distancing procedures in The Savoy’s historic kitchens with ingredients donated by the hotel.

The three-man production team will be led by Head Chef, Fabrice Lasnon, working with Managing Director Philip Barnes and Executive Assistant Manager – Food & Beverage, JanPeer Lehfeldt, both of whom are currently living in The Savoy.

“As most of our team are keeping safe at home, we’re a small group, but we wanted to play our part,” said Phil Barnes today. “We’ll be producing 400 meals a week under the careful instruction and leadership of Fabrice.”

City Harvest rescues surplus food and delivers for free to those facing food poverty in a sustainable way. They have always worked with the hospitality industry, now during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are working together to serve an even greater need and are sourcing and delivering freshly prepared meals to families in crisis. City Harvest delivers to charities who care for disadvantaged groups including the homeless, families, children, the elderly, victims of domestic abuse and those isolated through physical and mental ill health.

“We’ve longstanding relationships with a range of charities, of which City Harvest was one, so we’re pleased to be able to ramp up our collaboration in this particularly difficult time for many communities,” said Barnes.

“We couldn’t be happier to work with our friends at The Savoy. The Savoy is an iconic London landmark which people respect and associate with luxury. To an increasing number of people in London, food is now a luxury and our vans are becoming iconic symbols of hope. London’s camaraderie is shining, and we are proud to work with The Savoy on this essential project which will nourish a great many people in need,” commented City Harvest’s CEO Laura Winningham.

To find out more about City Harvest’s work visit : cityharvest.org.uk

And, to learn more about The Savoy visit : thesavoylondon.com or follow @thesavoylondon on Instagram.