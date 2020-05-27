Fairmont expands hotel portfolio within the UK & Ireland

New Windsor and Dublin based properties to open in 2021

With more than 80 locations around the globe, Fairmont is known for its grand and awe-inspiring properties, many of which are steeped in history and positioned as being at the heart of their local communities.

The Covid 19 pandemic has done little to derail their ambitions and Spring 2021 will see the opening of two new hotels: Fairmont Windsor Park and Fairmont Carton House. These will supplement their UK portfolio which include The Savoy in London, a Fairmont Managed Hotel, and Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland.

Fairmont Windsor Park

The property is currently undergoing a substantial multi-million-pound redevelopment and is set to open in partnership with Arora Group, one of the UK’s leading hotel owner-operators.

Located adjacent to Windsor Great Park and Savill Gardens, the Windsor property is situated on the former site of Savill Court Hotel and Spa. The site is being redeveloped to create a property in line with Fairmont’s globally-recognised standards.

The hotel will offer over 200 bedrooms and opulent suites, as well as a Royal Suite with exclusive access to a private section of the spa and wellness area. The impressive 2,500 square metre spa and wellness area will include both an indoor lap pool and outdoor vitality pool, treatment rooms, salt room, Hammam and Japanese foot spa with views over the courtyard and fire pit.

The hotel will have a tea lounge, specialist dining restaurant and a champagne bar serving champagne and wine from specially selected vineyards around the world. Additionally, there will be an all-day dining venue offering dishes prepared with locally sourced

In one wing of the hotel, Fairmont Windsor Park will offer 16 elegantly designed meeting rooms including an 800 square metre pillar-free ballroom with the capacity to cater events of up to 700 guests and two stunning event spaces with natural daylight, access to private terraces, as well as bespoke landscaped gardens for outdoor functions.

Fairmont Carton House

The Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand is to open its first hotel in Ireland with the management of the historic Carton House. In partnership with the owner, Belmullet Hospitality Group, a USA based investor in luxury property, the hotel will be managed by Fairmont.

Located just 20 minutes from Dublin in Maynooth, County Kildare, Carton House is one of Ireland’s most historic country houses.

The hotel is currently undergoing a multi-million-euro refurbishment, after which it will be rebranded as Fairmont Carton House.

The Carton estate dates back to 1176, then part of the Maynooth estate belonging to the FitzGerald family, one of the most influential families in Irish history. The house itself was built in 1739, making it the oldest Fairmont property in a global collection famed for its grand dame hotels.

Fairmont Carton House will be a leading luxury golf and spa resort in Ireland, a complementary addition to Fairmont’s Golf resort portfolio, particularly Fairmont St Andrews.

An expansive historic estate, Fairmont Carton House will offer 170 bedrooms and suites, two-world class 18-hole championship golf courses, exceptional wellness facilities and 1,000 sq. m of conference and events space.

Food and beverage offerings are extensive, comprising a lobby bar and three restaurants including The Carriage House golf club restaurant and a specialty restaurant within the Manor House.