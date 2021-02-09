EU cybersecurity agency has to develop a certification scheme on 5G networks, Commission request

The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity welcomes the European Commission request for a candidate cybersecurity certification scheme on 5G networks.

Following a request by the European Commission, ENISA will proceed with the preparation of the new candidate cybersecurity certification scheme on 5G. This step follows on from the EU toolbox for 5G security and it is expected to further enhance the cybersecurity of 5G networks as it contributes to addressing certain risks, as part of a broader risk mitigation strategy.

To this effect, a cybersecurity certification scheme on 5G will be based on provisions already available by means of existing cybersecurity certification schemes as well as experience already acquired since the Agency started engaging in cybersecurity certification.

European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, stated that: “Security is at the core of 5G technology roll-out. EU-wide certification, in combination with other types of measures in the EU 5G Toolbox, supports our efforts to optimise 5G security and patch technical vulnerabilities. This is why it is important that Member States make further progress in implementing the Toolbox”.

This request meets the requirements of the Cybersecurity Act, which allows the European Commission to issue a request for a cybersecurity certification scheme to ENISA outside the scope of the Union Rolling Work Programme, if duly justified.