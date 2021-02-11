Portuguese Presidency organizes “The Metamorphosis of Intellectual Property in the Age of Digital Transition” high level conference

The Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) is organizing, in digital format, this Thursday, February 11, 2021, a high-level conference on the theme of “the metamorphosis of intellectual property in the era of transition digital ”.

The conference, energized by the Ministry of Justice and the National Institute of Industrial Property, within the framework of the Portuguese Presidency, will have as its motto “Recall the past, act in the present and reflect on the challenges of the future” and will include the participation of prestigious Portuguese and international figures in the field of intellectual property and innovation, who will offer their anticipated vision of the future challenges of intellectual property in the field of digital transformation, drawing on the reflection on the past to propose an action in the present.

This conference will have two central motives: the digital transition and intellectual property. Accelerating and promoting the digital transition through the intellectual property system is a unique opportunity not only to stimulate the economy, but also to create an atmosphere favorable to the production of more innovation, more and more efficient. Technological evolution has always existed and will continue to exist, sometimes silently, motivated by the goal of constantly surpassing itself by perfecting itself and creating new ways of meeting the demands of everyday life. This evolutionary process of technology and innovation leads intellectual property to have, in turn, to create conditions to welcome the product of this evolution, being the subject of a veritable process of metamorphosis.

During the conference, participants will also have the opportunity to access a virtual space dedicated to networking and to establish possible strategic partnerships.

This conference is open to the public.