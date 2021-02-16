Digitalisation of EU justice systems: Commission launches public consultation on cross-border judicial cooperation

Today, the European Commission has launched a public consultation on the modernisation of EU justice systems.



The EU aims to support Member States in their efforts to adapt their justice systems to the digital age and improve EU cross-border judicial cooperation. Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of digitalisation, including in the field of justice. Judges and lawyers need digital tools to be able to work together faster and more efficiently. At the same time, citizens and businesses need online tools for an easier and more transparent access to justice at a lower cost. The Commission strives to push this process forward and support Member States in their efforts, including as regards facilitating their cooperation in cross-border judicial procedures by using digital channels.”



In December 2020, the Commission adopted a communication outlining the actions and initiatives intended to advance the digitalisation of justice systems across the EU. The public consultation will gather views on the digitalisation of EU cross-border civil, commercial and criminal procedures.



The results of the public consultation, in which a broad range of groups and individuals can participate and which is available here until 8 May 2021, will feed into an initiative on digitalisation of cross-border judicial cooperation expected at the end of this year as announced in the 2021 Commission’s Work Programme.

