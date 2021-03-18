Embark on your own Greek Odyssey, Summer 2021

Greece is gearing up for the summer. Gingerly unpacking sun loungers, masterfully unfurling parasols and bracing itself for the rush of tourists it is so used to catering for.

Greece’s Tourism Minister, Haris Theoharis, boldly announced a return to the beaches of vaccinated tourists from May 2021. It needs it. One in five Greeks works in tourism, the country’s biggest foreign earner. With arrivals drastically reduced because of the pandemic last year, the Greek government has said it is aiming this year to attract at least 50% of the 31.3 million people who visited prior to the virus.

Theoharis continued ‘everyone was in need of a holiday’, unveiling this season’s tourist slogan as: “All you want is Greece.” Indeed we do.

In steps the Epoque Collection. It showcases a portfolio of unparalleled hotels in dazzling destinations across Greece. Properties include a lush private island oasis hotel in Santorini, boasting iconic shimmering, blue Mediterranean vistas, to a neoclassical city centre hotel and a Mansion House in the heart of sophisticated Athens’ Northern suburbs. Epoque Collection’s meticulously selected destination properties offer the pinnacle of luxurious Greek holiday experiences, from gastronomy to wellness, in the most desirable locations.

It strives to ensure guests experience these fascinating, legendary destinations, through the eyes of a local.

Based on founding principles and dedication to ultra- personalised guest service, gastronomic journeys through Mediterranean cuisine and a desire to cater to every need, Epoque Collection brings flawless Greek generosity to life. The harmonious designs, highest standards of hospitality and magical surrounds, set these exceptional sanctuaries apart.

OMMA Santorini, Opening May 2021

Perched magnificently on a secluded hilltop, OMMA Santorini is the first hotel to join the Epoque Collection portfolio and will officially open in early May 2021, following a soft launch in 2019.



Located in a spacious area of astounding natural beauty, OMMA Santorini offers an exclusive getaway for guests desiring discrete luxury and exceptional personalised services. Spellbinding 360-degree sparkling sea views of both the Caldera and the Aegean Sea and mesmerising sunsets, create infinite memorable moments, to last a lifetime. With no surrounding properties in sight, OMMA Santorini promises a feeling of sanctuary with boundless splendour, providing a place to escape in pure privacy and peace.

This boutique property has only 25 intimate rooms and suites. Five beautiful, yet discreet villas with private pools and sea views are set in 1.23 acres of unspoilt landscape. At the centre of this blissful haven is the extraordinary double level signature infinity pool which overlooks the Caldera and is one of the largest pools on the whole island. Guests can enjoy an epicurean adventure of tantalising flavours at the OMMA restaurant, courtesy of Chef Dimitris Stamoudis, whilst spa connoisseurs can discover a new state of relaxation at the heavenly OMMA Spa using expert brand Elemis.

Perfectly suited for a bubble holiday with social distancing in mind, families and friends will be enchanted by this chic island oasis with lush gardens and bountiful surroundings. Personalised itineraries will gently guide guests through a journey of discovery. From exploring the joy of seclusion, to wild hiking and helicopter adventures, wine tasting and sailing on the Aegean Sea, a veritable utopia awaits.

Nightly rates at OMMA Santorini start from 670 euros

Kefalari Suites, Athens, Opening May 2021

The second hotel opening in the Epoque Collection is Kefalari Suites, an elegant quintessential 19th century Athenian mansion, transformed into luxurious guest house suites, offering privacy, exquisite services and modern business amenities. This idyllic property can be found in the peaceful and sophisticated area of Kifissia, just a 10-minute drive from the Maroussi business centre and 40 minutes from the centre of Athens. Kefalari Suites offers private club services for the modern business traveller, couples and neighbourhood elite, providing a place where one can gather for a light snack or work and rest comfortably in between meetings. With just 13 rooms and suites and two award winning restaurants, this stunning Mansion House is set to be one of the hottest openings of the year.

Nightly rates at Kefalari Suites start from 190 euros

MarBella Elix



MarBella Elix will open in April as a unique and unexplored cycling destination, following the hotel’s newly awarded ‘Bike Friendly’ certification. The new property is situated amongst lush greenery, surrounded by olive groves and a variety of biking landscapes from coastal through to mountainous geography .It is ideal for active families, couples and singles to explore on two wheels. From white sands and turquoise waters to sublime Mediterranean cuisine and off the beaten tracks, a wide variety of trails await.

Sitting discreetly on top of a pine-forested hill, MarBella Elix commands views to the islands of Paxos, Antipaxos and Corfu, with the stunning beach of Karavostasi stretching out below – easily reached by the resort’s funicular or for those more active by bike or a short walk down a tree-lined path.

Rates start from £180/€212 per night

Heinz Troll photoshooting October 2020

Elivi Skiathos

The most high-end luxury hotel on the island of Skiathos, has launched new experiences for couples looking to plan a heavenly honeymoon or celebrate a special anniversary in 2021.

Ahead of its season opening on 7 May 2021, the hotel has launched a range of new experiences for couples looking to celebrate romance in spectacular surroundings including private dinners on the beach, sunset cruises, private film screenings, and in-suite spa treatments.

Sunset Cruise

Couples can set sail on a yacht from Koukounaries cove and take an evening dip in the waters by the romantic remote islands of Tsouggria or Arkos. Whilst out at sea, they will experience the unforgettable Skiathos sunset against the magical backdrop of the azure sea. Couples will be treated to an indulgent four course meal back on board, prepared by the captain for the ultimate fairy tale dinner date.

Private Beach Gazebo

Couples can enjoy an intimate candlelight dinner on the beautiful beaches of Ambelakia or Big Bannana, two of Skiathos’s most stunning sandy shores under the privacy of their own gazebo. They will enjoy a bespoke menu tailored to their requirements with wine pairing options, and breath-taking views of the sun setting over the Aegean Sea.

In-suite Experiences

Newlyweds staying in the Nest Suite or the Swan Villa can relax in privacy with a range of in-suite experiences. After a day exploring the hotel’s surrounding nature trails and the hidden gems of Skiathos island, newlyweds can unwind with a choice of in-suite spa treatments using ELEMIS products or spend an evening under the stars with a private film screening set up at the GRACE kiosk upon special request, complete with bubbles and canapés.

The two-bedroom Nest Suite offers direct access to Big Banana Beach well-known for being one of the best locations to watch the Skiathos sunset and comes with its own private pool, perfect for soaking up the views whilst taking a refreshing dip.

Spread across 213 acres, it is tucked away in an area of natural beauty on the southwest of the island beside a wildlife sanctuary with direct access to four of the island’s best beaches. The hotel is separated into three distinct accommodation areas, well spread-out across the vast acreage.

ELIVI Xenia Hotel features 32 rooms on a hilltop overlooking lush greenery and the Aegean Sea, 67 Elivi Grace Rooms & Suites sit directly on the beach and 61 Nest Rooms, Villas and Suites lay dotted amongst pine trees and olive groves. The hotel was developed by father and daughter Elias and Vivi Nathanailidi and welcomes young, old, families and couples alike.

Rates for ELIVI SKIATHOS’ staying in The Nest Suite from €1.300. The Sunset Cruise costs €1,300 (£1,130 approx.) for private hire. The gazebo beach dinner starts from €700 (£608 approx.) for a three-course bespoke dinner with wine pairings at an additional cost.

The in-suite experiences are available at an additional cost on request. Spa treatments costs start from €110 (£96 approx.)

