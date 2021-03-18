Mandarin Oriental Announces luxury resort and residences project in Da Nang, Vietnam

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group will manage a new luxury resort with branded residences in Da Nang, one of Vietnam’s most popular leisure destinations.

Don’t get your hopes up too soon and add it to the post lock down bucket list. The project is not scheduled to open until 2024. All more to look forward to.

Mandarin Oriental, Da Nang sits on a spectacular 30km stretch of beach which links Da Nang in the north with Hoi An in the south. It is well located for guests to explore the attractions of the surrounding area, notably Hoi An, My Son and the royal city of Hua, all of which are UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The project will offer varied resort experiences with dedicated leisure to customise alternatives ranging from romantic breaks and wellness retreats, to local cultural exploration and family-focused activities.

The contemporary design will incorporate many natural Vietnamese elements and local cultural references. Accommodation will comprise 69 villas and 18 Residences at Mandarin Oriental, each set in their own landscaped gardens with private pools.

A variety of cuisines will be offered at five restaurant and bars, all with waterfront settings. Indoor and outdoor event space will provide a chic backdrop for meetings and social gatherings, including a beachfront pavilion designed for wedding celebrations.

A Mandarin Oriental Spa will offer the Group’s signature wellness therapies and treatments with a focus on local nature-inspired programmes. A variety of personalised or group-based experiences, from yoga and meditation to fitness training and water sports will form part of the wellness offering. The resort also features a large, beachfront outdoor pool, a water sports pavilion and a Children’s Club. Two championship golf courses, designed by Colin Montgomerie and Greg Norman, are close by.

“Da Nang is a leading leisure destination in Asia, and we are delighted to be working with our partners to create a world-class resort here together with residences,” said James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental. “The project will complement our hotel in Saigon, which will open in 2022, providing our fans with an opportunity to visit two of Vietnam’s most fascinating destinations,” he added.

Bring on 2024.