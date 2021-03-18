Wilderness Safaris Launches a new safari and with it, a Lifeline for Linyanti Elephants

It will offer guests a life-changing experience in support of collaring elephants in Botswana’s private Linyanti Wildlife Reserve.

Since 1983, Wilderness Safaris has dedicated itself to conserving and restoring Africa’s wilderness and wildlife by creating life changing journeys. In continuing to do so, it has developed a unique conservation-focused safari at its brand new DumaTau Camp. It will offer guests a life-changing experience in support of collaring elephants in Botswana’s private Linyanti Wildlife Reserve.



In partnership with Eco-Exist, Wilderness Safaris will collar 10 elephants in 2021, to learn more about elephant movement patterns and identify potential elephant corridors between rural communities to limit human-wildlife conflict. Once established, it is hoped that collaborative management of these corridors will enable ongoing free movement of elephant between Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Angola.



The six-night, conservation-driven safari will combine three nights at Vumbra Plains, in the heart of the Okavango Delta, with a three night stay at Wilderness Safaris’ newest offering, DumaTau, opening its doors later this year. Guests will be able to spend time with the elephant researcher at DumaTau, as well as take a helicopter ride to visit the Eco-Exist research base, learn more about human-wildlife conflict and the work being done to address it, meet the local Kgosi (chief), and help to install a water hand-pump in the community.





“With the data obtained from satellite collars fitted to elephants in the Linyanti, we can make an informed and important contribution to sustaining a balance between the safety and livelihoods of local community members, and the necessary and natural unfettered movement of elephants between protected areas”, explains Dr Neil Midlane, Wilderness Safaris Group Impact Manager.



“For almost four decades, Wilderness Safaris has used our ecotourism business to generate sustainable economic value, for conservation and rural communities, from Africa’s priceless wilderness and wildlife. Despite the current challenges, we feel an immense sense of responsibility to ensure that our people and our wildlife continue to benefit. This exciting itinerary will help to keep this going and at the same time, provide a truly unique experience for conservation and community-minded travellers”, ends Neil.

For more information visit: Vumbura Plains | Wilderness Safaris (wilderness-safaris.com)