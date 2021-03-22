Renew Europe supports a Digital Green Certificate based on European values and accessible to all citizens

Renew Europe has welcomed the European Commission’s proposal for a ‘Digital Green Certificate’, because we want all Europeans to be able to move, work, travel and reside freely across the whole of Europe again as soon as possible.

‘A coordinated European approach to movement within our Union is vital to provide certainty for businesses and citizens and to avoid the chaos of 27 national approaches. A digital certificate provides an opportunity for the European Union to open up more safely.’ said Dacian Cioloş, President of Renew Europe.

While Renew Europe agrees to a fast track procedure between the co – legislators, we believe it is also imperative the proposal is closely scrutinised to ensure privacy concerns are addressed and discrimination limited. We welcome the fact that the Commission foresees testing and recovery as qualifying criteria for certificates, as well as vaccination, as not all citizens will be able or willing to be vaccinated even if they have a wish to do so.

‘Renew Europe wants the certificate to be fast – tracked, but we must get it right and ensure that discrimination is limited and all privacy concerns are addressed. We want a certificate based on European values, which is accessible to all EU citizens. The promised efficiency of this certificate will be conditional on the trust citizens have in it.’ concluded Dacian Cioloş.