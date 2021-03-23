Brussels: A new and stylish hotel will open right in the heart of the city, close to landmarks and attractions

Newest opening in Belgium joins a growing list of boutique conversion Trademark Collection hotels, and more destinations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, company with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries, announces the opening of Hotel Avenue Louise Brussels, its first Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Belgium. The new property is situated in the heart of Brussels, close to many of the capital’s landmarks and attractions, making it the ideal destination for travellers looking to explore the history and culture of the city. Owned by Atom Hoteles and managed by Hotel Collection International (HCI), the stylish hotel underwent a $3.1 million refurbishment and is slated to open later this month.

Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is designed for travelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations, with each Trademark hotel maintaining its own unique attributes. The addition in Belgium is the latest in the brand’s fast growth trajectory around the world over the past four years, with 113 hotels in the U.S., Canada, Belize, Mexico, Sint Maarten, Curacao, Australia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and now Belgium.

The brand is set to continue its international growth with properties slated to open in Budapest, San Francisco, as well as an additional property in Belize later this year.

Hotel Avenue Louise Brussels, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is situated in one of the city’s most popular areas, metres away from the trendy shopping district of Avenue Louise, and within walking distance of many iconic attractions including the historic Grand-Place, the Horta Museum, as well as the famous Manneken Pis statue. The local area offers guests bars, restaurants and traditional bistros, all within walking distance from the hotel.

Featuring classic décor, the hotel boasts 78 spacious and soundproofed guest rooms, the cosy Louise Bar serving breakfast and snacks throughout the day, a patio, as well an English-style lounge with fireplace. The property’s rooftop features a new business centre, ideal for executive meetings and special events. The hotel offers guests a perfect balance between comfort and local charm and is situated just 12km from Brussels Airport, a 20-minute walk from the Eurostar international train terminal, and within easy reach of public transportation. It also offers private parking space.

For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.