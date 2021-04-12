European Power & Renewables Conference: European commission joins international leaders

Join executives from Lightsource BP, Vattenfall, BEIS, the European Commission, Ocean Winds as new event assesses impact of European Green Deal and COP 26.

2021 will be pivotal for Europe’s energy sector. As the UK prepares to host COP 26 in Glasgow, the EU is mobilising its €1 trillion European Green Deal. And the industry itself is striving to meet ambitious emissions reduction targets and decarbonise the energy system.

As European and national energy regulators, utilities, solar and wind developers and institutional and private investors lay the foundations of an unprecedented effort to decarbonise the continent’s energy matrix, Wood Mackenzie will gather European energy industry leaders at its inaugural European Power & Renewables Conference on April 27-28.

The digital conference brings together CEOs, policy-makers, entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders and regulators to weigh up the implications of the European Green Deal and how the region can ensure decarbonisation while balancing the demands of managing the Covid-19 pandemic and reviving the regional economy.

As well as exclusive presentations from Wood Mackenzie experts, and a top-tier speaker line-up, including representatives from Lightsource BP, BEIS, Ocean Winds, the European Commission, Vattenfall and BayWa r.e., the European Power & Renewables Conference offers the opportunity to connect with leading renewable developers and utilities. Delegates will also connect with transmission operators, national and European energy regulatory bodies, investment entities, and technology providers.

Each day will include a breakout session enabling delegates to connect directly with other attendees, Wood Mackenzie analysts, and exhibitors.

Photo: Freepik/chevanon