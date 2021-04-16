EPP Group: “Rules for Artificial Intelligence must be human centric, risk-based and balanced”

To set such rules for global standard, Europe must be the frontrunner. This is proposed in the Report on shaping Europe’s Digital Future, authored by Deirdre Clune MEP and voted on this week in the European Parliament’s Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee.

“Artificial Intelligence can be positive and transformative. It can be an answer to many societal challenges from treating diseases to minimising the environmental impact of farming”, said Clune.

The Report calls for high ethical standards and legal certainty for developers and users. “For AI to be successful in Europe, it needs to be trusted. We need to create the right environment for investment and innovation”, said the Rapporteur.

The Report calls on the European Commission to make sure that the forthcoming legislative proposals address the current fragmentation of the digital single market, remove all existing unjustified barriers and support innovation by reducing red tape.

“We need to give businesses and start-ups room for innovation and support investments to realise the full potential of AI for consumers in the EU”, concluded Clune.