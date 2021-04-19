Israel – the hottest destination this summer

The Israel Ministry of Tourism has announced that it will open its borders to international travellers on a phased basis starting on 23 May, provided they have been vaccinated.

As vaccinations centres wind down the country is beginning to open, with only roughly one million ‘unsure’ people not vaccinated out of a population of 9 million, they have shown the world how to roll out a comprehensive vaccination programme. Thanks to this, daily life has almost returned to pre covid times.

Beaches in Tel Aviv have been packed and at night, so have the bars and restaurants. Entry to gyms, hotels and theatres is permitted for people that have the ‘green pass’, an app that proves that you have been fully vaccinated. Countries like the UK are considering this approach, albeit controversial.

Nevertheless, their rapid and effective vaccination approach has controlled the virus to a level that may allow a summer visit to safely soak up the sun and swim in the sea.

The Norman Tel Aviv

The Norman is the only luxury boutique hotel in central Tel Aviv, perfectly situated in the heart of the city. Guests will experience the stunning rooftop, infinity swimming pool and sundeck, all with beaming views over the city. Elegant Mediterranean dining options are available at the hotel restaurant, as well as Japanese tapas merged with European delicacies to tantalise taste-buds.

The Setai

The Setai offers a tranquil oasis, overlooking Jaffa’s port and the Mediterranean coastline. Previously used as a prison, the restored building is an inspired hotel which blurs ancient Israel with five-star contemporary styling. Located along Tel Aviv’s expansive beach, guests will enjoy long walks, cooling dips in the ocean and sun-filled days by the pool.



The Six Senses Shaharut – Opening 5th August 2021

Six Senses Shaharut (article picture) is set in the Negev Desert, a vast, limitless and serene landscape. Originally due to open December 2020, the hotel is now one of the most highly anticipated openings for 2021. With a number of exhilarating desert activities from jeep safaris and camel rides to discovering archaeological sites and excursions to the Red Sea, for those who are particularly active the possibilities are endless at this resort.



Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem

The Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem is a quiet hideaway in the centre of the bustling city of Jerusalem. The hotel is perfectly situated for those fascinated by the culture, history and religion, as it is of one of the World’s most famous holy cities. The elegant design by Sinan Kafadar has enabled to hotel to be recognised for its fantastic design, with the lobby winning a number of award accolades.

Mamilla in Jerusalem

The Mamilla Hotel is by the same group as Café Royale in London and boasts a stylish design. Located a short distance from important historical sites of the city, the Mamilla Hotel is an elegant oasis which has considered all the small details to ensure guests feel truly relaxed and looked after. The hotel boasts a wine shop where guests can purchase favourite local wines and stock up on Israeli olive oil.

