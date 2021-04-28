Commissioner Gabriel meets European Women in Venture Capital Group to support female innovators

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, met with the European Women in Venture Capital Group, a community of women investors who seek to build an active network for women professionals and strengthen the participation of women in the venture capital industry in Europe.

The meeting was the first of a newly established working group, led by Commissioner Gabriel, that brings together 23 senior professionals and representatives from the EU Member States to work towards a more inclusive and gender-balanced innovation ecosystem, where creativity and diversity flourish.

Commissioner Gabriel said: “We need women’s creativity and entrepreneurial potential to create jobs and growth. If we want more women innovators in Europe, we need to invest more and provide them with the right education and support early on.”

Increasing women’s participation and fostering gender equality in research and innovation is a priority under Horizon Europe, the new EU research and innovation programme, which will require public bodies, research and higher education institutions to have in place a gender equality plan to be eligible for EU funding. Another new initiative under Horizon Europe is the recently announced ‘Women TechEU’, which will support deep-tech start-ups led by women and help them grow their company into the technology champions of tomorrow.

The new working group complements these efforts, as well as the work of the European Innovation Council (EIC) fund, by promoting women’s participation in the start-ups and innovation ecosystem in Europe. Together with the renewed European Research Area, adopted last autumn, and in synergy with the European Education Area, the Commission is committed to boosting gender equality and inclusiveness in Europe.