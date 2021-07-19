Celebrate the Sicilian summer in one of Rocco Forte’s superb villas.

Verdura Resort has launched the first 20 branded Rocco Forte independent villas, overlooking the resort’s sparkling bay. The new villas guarantee ultimate privacy and security for those who seek exclusive accommodation, combined with the unique services that have made Verdura Resort famous throughout the Mediterranean.

Set on the hillside of the resort’s expansive grounds, the 3- and 4-bedroom villas range from 200sqm to 300sqm and have large private pools set in landscaped gardens. Designed and styled by Olga Polizzi, their architecture is inspired by Sicily’s natural beauty and incorporates the characteristic features of a traditional Sicilian ‘baglio’ building: wooden beams, flat roofs, and external stairs. Ideal for multi-generational stays and groups of families and friends.

Part of Rocco Forte Hotels and member of The Leading Hotels of the World, Verdura Resort overlooks the crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean from the southern coast of Sicily. Immersed in a 230-hectare park, it has 203 elegant rooms and suites as well as the 20 new Rocco Forte Private Villas.

The resort’s restaurants and bars celebrate Mediterranean cuisine using seasonal ingredients typical of the island, accompanied by an extensive wine list.

The Verdura Spa is an exclusive refuge with a holistic approach to health and well-being: 4,000 m2 with four thalassotherapy pools, two saunas, a hammam and a wide range of personalised treatments and programmes. The resort also has a 4,000 m2 convention centre.

On site there are championship golf courses, designed by Kyle Phillips and leading figures of the Rocco Forte Sicilian Open in 2017 and 2018 (European Tour stage), making Verdura the golf destination par excellence in the Mediterranean. The sporting offer is further enriched with six tennis courts, a 60-metre infinity pool, a football pitch, an equipped gym offering a full programme of fitness and meditation activities, as well as jogging paths that wind through the estate’s olive and citrus groves.

