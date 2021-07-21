Hotels are springing up across Europe, form an orderly queue.

At last, we are packing the sun cream, rooting out our passports and preparing to dip our toes back into balmy blue waters.

The time is now, and Europe is ready.

More than ready.

New hotels are throwing open their doors, delighted to welcome excited guests with open arms. Metaphorically mind you, no hugs just yet.

Here are a few to whet your appetite.

Can Ferrereta, Mallorca

Located in the authentic Mallorcan town of Santanyí on the southeast coast, Can Ferrereta opens up this lesser-known part of the island. The Soldevila-Ferrer family, who also own Sant Francesc Hotel in Palma, have worked with Mallorcan-based BASTIDAS Architecture and Spanish design house WIT to meticulously restore the historic 17th century building, transforming it into a stunning 32-room hotel. The interiors will be reminiscent of a grand summer house and the outdoor spaces boast a 25m pool, verdant gardens and breath-taking art including a two metre, 280 kilo visage sculpture by the renowned Barcelona-born Jaume Plensa. Food and spa treatments are inspired by traditional Mallorcan village life and will be deeply rooted in celebrating local, seasonal produce.

OKU, Ibiza

Brand new lifestyle brand, OKU Hotels, launched its collection of soulful hideaways with the opening of OKU Ibiza. Located on the fringe of Cala Gració bay and nestled in lush hills, OKU Ibiza is home to one of the island’s largest pools. With a focus on slower living and enriching experiences for the curious traveller, the hotel comprises 185 boho-chic guest rooms and suites, and a standalone four-bedroom villa with private pool, two hotel pools (and a further semi-private pool serving the six swim up rooms), two restaurants and an intimate spa. The look and feel of OKU Ibiza has been thoughtfully designed by OKU’s in-house design team, who has taken inspiration from the location to reflect the simplicity of beach life and invite barefoot living.

Kalesma, Mykonos

Elevating the desirable island of Mykonos to new heights, Kalesma is a brand new 25 suite and two villa luxury hotel which opened 20 May 2021. ‘Kalesma’, meaning ‘inviting’ in Greek, is perfectly suited to the ethos of this boutique, privately-owned property. The whitewashed, beautifully designed collection of houses have been created to resemble a charming Mykonian village, tumbling down a slope to Ornos Bay, just a short walk from the beach. Inspired by Cycladic architecture, combining tradition with contemporary elements, Kalesma is a design aficionados dream – offering sleek and minimalist interiors using locally-sourced materials, evident at every turn.

Villa Sainte-Anne, Antibes

Opposite the grand gates of French Riviera icon Hotel du Cap Eden-Roc sits a historic villa, Villa Sainte-Anne. The history of the villa is intrinsically intertwined with that of Hotel du Cap. In 1887, the young Italian hotelier Antoine Sella purchased a Napoleon III-style mansion and turned it into what is today Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Nearly 100 years later, the property is back under Hotel du Cap’s ownership, having undergone an extensive refurbishment. Villa Sainte-Anne comprises five en-suite bedrooms each complete with its own dressing room; a spa with sauna, steam, Hammam and gym; and chic living and dining areas spread over 3,700ft

The Rooster, Antiparos

More than a resort, The Rooster is the vision become reality of one woman driven to create a destination with depth, value, and relevance to today’s traveller. It is a retreat for the discerning traveller on the under-the-radar Greek island of Antiparos – a place that embraces ‘slow living’ through sustainability, organic food, wellness, learning and fun. Tucked away between the unspoilt beaches of the Aegean coastline and the dramatic landscape of the Cyclades, The Rooster exists in complete harmony with nature. It is all about space and privacy: just 17 individual suites, villas, and houses of differing size, each offering stunning views of the Aegean Sea and private gardens; and enchanting raw beauty with sustainability at its heart, all the while working in harmony with the local community with wellness at its core.

Six Senses, Ibiza

Six Senses Ibiza is one of the Mediterranean’s most exciting openings of 2021. Located on the peaceful northern tip of the island, the village-like resort has 116 rooms and suites and a range of villas, five of which are available to buy. The first BREEAM certified sustainable resort and residential community in the Balearics, it has partnered with some unique tastemakers from around the world including acclaimed editors Daniela Agnelli and Tiffanie Darke, world-renowned Israeli chef Eyal Shani, and Elaine Groenestein who has curated a display of Magnum Photography, to create a unique environment that embraces music, culture, art, spirituality, fashion, wellness, and sustainability.

The Woodward, Geneva

In September 2021, the Oetker Collection will unveil The Woodward; a new, and the first in Geneva, suite-only hotel. Sitting directly on the shores of Lake Geneva, the post-Haussmann-style hotel dating back to 1901 is located on Quai Wilson, and is currently being meticulously transformed by world-renowned architect, Pierre-Yves Rochon. Beyond the historic façade, visitors will encounter classic-meets-contemporary interiors, providing a super stylish city sanctuary with spectacular lake and mountain vistas. World-class dining experiences will be driven by L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Le Jardinier, both recipients of Michelin stars at their New York outposts which are owned and operated by Bastion Group. The Woodward will also comprise a 1,200m2 spa with a Wellness Institute by Maison Guerlain, with the longest indoor pool in Geneva, a state-of-the-art gym, two saunas, two steam rooms, two Swedish baths and a Jacuzzi.

