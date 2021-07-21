Six Senses Shaharut, opening in the heart of the Negev Desert, Israel

The hotly anticipated opening of Six Senses Shaharut will take place on 5 August 2021. Perfectly nestled on a dramatic cliff with panoramic views of the Negev desert, it will comprise 60 suites and villas, built from local rocks and with furnishings sourced from local artisans. There will be one main restaurant, a poolside bar and grill and a signature Six Senses Spa.

It will also be home to a desert activity centre, which will incorporate Six Senses’ brand-wide ‘Earth Lab’ scheme. There will be functioning camel stables, as well as an open-air amphitheatre created from the natural terrain contours and transformed into a Six Senses signature ‘Cinema Paradiso’ beneath the stars.

