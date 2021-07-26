Get your coffee fix from Four Seasons Hotels in Bogota

Coffee is to Colombia what whiskey is to Scotland, champagne is to France and tequila is to Mexico. It is not simply the national drink; it is an integral part of Colombian culture and identity. The Four Seasons hotels in Bogota; Four Seasons Hotel Bogota and Four Seasons Hotel Casa Medina Bogota have created a tailor-made coffee experience to celebrate this culture and to fuel caffeine lovers the world over.

Introducing the Coffee Plantation Getaway, an intriguing sojourn amid the rural beauty of a tropical forest in the Colombian Andes just a couple of hours outside the capital city.

The destination is Cafetal de la Trinidad, an iconic Colombian coffee farm that has been harvesting beans since 1894. One of the first haciendas to pioneer coffee planting in the region, Trinidad has been lovingly renovated by a new generation of the family and recently opened its doors to visitors for the first time. Coffee aficionados will be thrilled, as will nature lovers, or in fact anyone intrigued by Colombian culture or just looking to spread their wings and shake off the city for day.

The Coffee Plantation Getaway offers guests a unique and authentic tour “from bean to cup.”

Highlights include:

A specialty coffee tasting accompanied by welcome cake prepared by a barista from Colo Coffee and served in the red-roofed historic homestead at Trinidad.

A tour of the historic coffee factory revealing the extraordinary history of Colombia’s coffee industry over the past century, as well as the onsite production and processing methods and new coffee trends.

A guided tour of the Trinidad Estate on horseback or foot.

Lunch of Colombian specialties such as paramo smoked trout and spinach-infused hummus, finishing with obleas, thin wafers with sweet toppings. All lovingly prepared from locally sourced ingredients.

Before travelling back to the city, a closing ceremony is led by a barista with the opportunity for guests to create their own Trinidad blend to take home.

For more information visit: Four Seasons Hotel Bogota or Four Seasons Hotel Casa Medina Bogota