Vino and vistas, the perfect combination.

If the last 18 months has taught us anything, surely it must be slow down, take stock, raise our heads above our laptops and breathe. Preferably in the balmy heat, glass in hand.

If this appeals to you, check out some of the best European hotel roof top marvels

La Terrazza at Hotel Continentale Florence is in the historical centre, a few steps from the Uffizi Gallery, Piazza della Signoria, the Cathedral and Palazzo Pitt. Hotel Continentale is a glamorous boutique hotel, which revisits the vibrant style and spirit of the 50s. The rooftop bar, La Terrazza, is stylish and modern with beautiful soft colours and wood flooring, heated benches, and a stunning open fire, allowing the terrace to stay open all year, with breath-taking views overlooking the River Arno and Ponte Vecchio. The cocktail menu features signature Italian cocktails such as the Negroni, which was born in Florence.

Mahjong Roof Garden at Mandarin Oriental, Munich

Mahjong Roof Garden at Mandarin Oriental, Munich. Open during the summer months, the new Mahjong Roof Garden is one of Munich’s best-kept secrets for al fresco dining. This newly redesigned terrace features a champagne bar and lounge area curated by renowned design house, Roche Bobois, blending chic Asian touches with a Mediterranean vibe. Guests can take in the stunning views, showcasing everything from the twin domes of Munich Cathedral to the undulating alpine horizon alongside the hotel’s rooftop infinity pool.

The menu features a summer-inspired mix of Asian and Latin American dishes alongside a myriad of wines and cocktails.

BAHR terrace rooftop bar, Bairro Alto Hotel, Lisbon.

BAHR, roof top bar at Bairro Alto Hotel, Lisbon. Lisbon’s first contemporary boutique hotel is in the fashionable district of Bairro Alto and Chiado, in the heart of Lisbon’s shopping and artistic area. The hotel first opened its doors in 2005. The building dates to the XVIII century, seeped in history, yet now with a very urban twist. The rooftop bar, BAHR, is like no other in the city. Views stretch for kilometers over the city and the Tejo River. They don’t just serve cooling cocktails either, the all day menu also includes the Pastel de Nata, or Portuguese custard tart, a must have on any trip to Portugal. It is an immensely popular local haunt, be sure to get there early.

7th Floor Bar at Hotel Hassler, Rome

7th Floor Bar at Hotel Hassler, Rome. With over 125 years of history, Hotel Hassler Roma is the only hotel located at the top of the Spanish Steps, boasting unparalleled views of Piazza di Spagna and many of the domes and churches of the Eternal City. The 7th Floor bar has spectacular views over Rome to take in whilst enjoying an aperitivo. The hotel’s grand location allows guests to have instant access to some of Rome’s most popular sites, including the Pantheon, the Colosseum, Villa Borghese and Piazza del Popolo. Renowned for the best service in Rome, the hotel’s iconic guest book includes Audrey Hepburn, who visited just after winning her Oscar for ‘Roman Holiday’, Princess Diana, the Kennedy Family, and many Hollywood stars.

Terrace at Hotel de Rome, Berlin

Terrace at Hotel de Rome, Berlin. This is undoubtedly one of Berlin’s most luxurious hotels. Located on historic Bebelplatz, it was once the headquarters of the 19th century Dresdner Bank. Affluence abounded even then. Soak up the Berlin skyline from the lavender infused rooftop bar; the turquoise dome of St. Hedwigs Cathedral and the overwhelming entrance of The State Opera House. Ensure you have a signature de Rome cocktail in hand, the Berlin Buck perhaps. Lavender and bamboo

As stated by the Rocco Forte Group ‘Life is much easier sitting on a rooftop’. Enough said.