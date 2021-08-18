Now Open: Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans invites guests to experience the best of the crescent city

Rising above the mighty Mississippi River in the heart of one of America’s most beloved cities, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans is now open.

“New Orleans is a destination that has long been on our wish list,” says Christian Clerc, President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

“We could not be more excited to introduce Four Seasons to this incredible community, and to share an authentic and memorable New Orleans experience with guests from near and far. The transformation of this truly iconic building is stunning and serves as a wonderful addition to Four Seasons portfolio of exceptional properties.”

General Manager Mali Carow leads a passionate team of employees dedicated to bringing the Four Seasons experience to life in New Orleans.

“We have assembled an unparalleled team of talented New Orleanians and experienced Four Seasons veterans from around the world who exemplify the tradition of warm and welcoming Southern hospitality. We’ve heard from so many Four Seasons guests, avid world travelers, and locals expressing their excitement for our opening – it’s truly amazing!”

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans is located on the Mississippi waterfront at the foot of Canal Street just 20 minutes from the airports. It is only steps from the historic French Quarter, the Warehouse Arts District and the myriad of parks and greenspaces. With direct access to the city’s streetcar line, visitors will have an easy time travelling through the city.

“Guests can plan their visit around one of our many food, cocktail, music and community festivals, where they are able to enjoy our city’s vibrant and energising culture,” says Chef Concierge Melissa Comardelle, a New Orleans native who proudly wears Les Clefs d’Or – the golden keys of professional concierges the world over. “For those interested in a more intimate exploration of local culture, our team can arrange a private jazz concert at Preservation Hall for your family or friends, an evening with a local chef who will share their favourite local haunts before preparing dinner for you in their own restaurant, or a private streetcar ride through the historic Garden District with a personal guide.”

In a city that continues to make its mark as one of America’s most renowned culinary destinations, Four Seasons has partnered with acclaimed local chefs to introduce all-new restaurant concepts celebrating the South, as well as a spectacular lobby bar – all primed for celebration.

The experience begins at Chandelier Bar, a glamorous meeting spot that spills into the hotel’s main entrance and lobby and out onto a garden patio.

The atmosphere extends further into Miss River, a “love letter to Louisiana” presented by acclaimed New Orleans Chef Alon Shaya on the lobby level. The menu offers fresh takes on New Orleans classics with bold and familiar flavours and impeccable preparation. Guests can look forward to the lush duck and andouille gumbo, the showstopping salt-crusted Gulf red snapper, a clay pot presentation of local favourite “dirty” rice, and a whole carved buttermilk fried chicken designed for sharing in the dramatic settings indoors and outdoors designed by Alexander Waterworth Interiors.

Opening this autumn, award-winning chef, Donald Link, is honouring his Louisiana heritage in his newest concept, Chemin a la Mer. Exemplifying its meaning – “pathway to the sea” – the menu of steaks and seafood is a perfect combination of local fare executed with French techniques, set against panoramic views of the Mississippi. Not to be missed is the grand oyster bar, a New Orleans tradition taken in exciting new directions under Chef Link’s expert eye.

More to Explore.

A total of 341 beautifully appointed rooms and suites designed by Bill Rooney Studio offer accommodation options suited to each guest’s purpose in the city. Rooms have a light and airy feel, with a palette of clean whites and pale greys accentuated with white-washed oak furnishings, textured fabrics, and wall treatments and, above every bed, a striking tri-panel plaster relief depicting South’s signature scent, the magnolia.

This autumn, the hotel will open its crescent-shaped rooftop swimming pool surrounded by lounge chairs, four private cabanas and Mississippi River views.

In addition to Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, the landmark 34-storey World Trade Centre is home to 92 fully serviced Four Seasons Private Residences. Residents enjoy access to all hotel facilities including the spa, fitness centre, rooftop pool deck, expansive indoor/outdoor event spaces, Chandelier Bar, and signature restaurants by Chefs Alon Shaya and Donald Link.

Be among the first to experience the new Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans: whether it’s the first time or the twentieth, now is the time to plan a trip to one of the world’s most exciting cities.

Visit Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans for more information.