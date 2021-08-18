Thailand’s Island life beckons

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui opens its doors to international travelers.

Nestled in a natural amphitheatre along a lush tropical hillside with sweeping views of the Gulf of Thailand, Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui welcomes international travellers with renewed energy. The Resort is renowned among the world’s best for family holidays where adults revel in the vitality of the sea and children frolic in the outdoors with enriching experiences. Whether it is the much-needed dose of “vitamin sea” or a longing to work remotely at ocean’s edge, Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui is the perfect sanctuary for an extended get-away. With beautiful Private Retreats ranging from two to four bedrooms, guests seeking a home-away-from-home now have a new address on the island of Koh Samui.

Koh Samui re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers under the “Samui Plus” program. After undergoing 7 nights of mandatory quarantine in one of the alternative local quarantines (ALQ) facilities, travellers will be allowed to check into other accommodations of their choices or travel to neighbouring provinces. Guests can also spend their first 7 nights in the “Phuket Sandbox” program and travel to Koh Samui to continue their holiday.

“As we welcome international guests, the health and safety of our residents and employees remains our top priority,” remarks Sean Mosher, General Manager, Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui. In response to the evolving situation, the Resort recognises that the expectations and needs of the experience may continue to change. “Our goal is to instil the same level of trust and confidence in Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui as ever before,” he affirms.

Much of the experience of being at the resort revolves around celebrating the outdoors – whether it is relaxing on the deck of the all-pool villas, enjoying a cocktail at the beachside CoCo Rum Bar or focusing on mindfulness at the outdoor Yoga Sala.

Privacy is the cornerstone of the experiences offered at the resort – be it at the standalone pool villas, private dining at various venues or even luxury transportation. The resort has partnered with MJets to offer its guests the very best of private jet services. “With preferential benefits for the Resort, MJets’ private jet can be availed for routes connecting Phuket, Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai,” shares Alessandro Baccarelli, Resort Manager. Guests can now enjoy hassle-free travel between Four Seasons hotels in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai Golden Triangle, while also enjoying a seamless transfer from Phuket to Koh Samui.

For guests planning that much-needed get-away within Thailand, the resort has launched an Extended Stay package with a host of benefits including spa experiences at award-winning The Secret Garden Spa, consultation with the culinary and spa teams to personalise dining or relaxation experiences and round-trip airport transfers.

Guests can get together with a personalised menu by Executive Chef Renato Rizzi, and hand-crafted cocktails at the “Infinity Dining” table at ocean’s edge. For a family escape, the resort’s Private Retreats offer the most luxurious stay, with a private butler, private chefs on call, canapes in-residence and stunning accommodation with infinite views from the multiple pools. “The team of chefs curate personalised dining experiences with special menus served in the comfort of the dining room or the private deck by the pool,” shares Alessandro.

A key part of the service experience at the resort will continue to be the award-winning Four Seasons App and Chat. As one of the only industry platforms powered by employees on property, not chatbots, this service will further allow guests to control how they engage with employees at the Resort. “While face-to-face interactions may be more limited in times like these, we will remain as connected as ever,” explains Sean. From the comfort of the guest’s own device, the App provides a contact-less experience that does not compromise Four Seasons genuine care and signature service.

Four Seasons introduces Lead with Care, an enhanced global health and safety program that is being implemented at Four Seasons properties worldwide. Combining public health expertise with access to leading technologies and tools, Lead with Care establishes clear procedures that educate and empower employees to take care of guests and each other.

“Discover a new space that complements your lifestyle. While the experience may look different, it will feel the same. Our dedicated team is committed to delivering the same intuitive service and personalised care for which we are known for and trusted the world-over,” Sean reassures.

