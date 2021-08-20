Mandarin Oriental opens its second property in Turkey

Mandarin Oriental’s first foray into the Turkish luxury hotel market was in Bodrum. Mandarin Oriental Bodrum was built on 60 hectares of prime waterfront land on the northern side of the Turkish peninsula at Ceynet Koyu or Paradise Bay as it is known locally. The five-star resort has stunning views over the Aegean Sea, two sandy beaches and ten bars and restaurants.

There really is no need to venture elsewhere.

That is until this weekend.

Mandarin Oriental are opening their second property, this time with views of the Bosphorus.

This spellbinding city is a melting pot of east meets west. A delightful infusion of Asia and Europe that hotel has capitalised on perfectly.

Especially when it comes to food, merging Asian and Italian cuisine, with a ‘market’ concept. Relax at Novikov Istanbul and enjoy Mediterranean specialities, sushi, and pan-Asian food. Bosphorus Lounge serves magical views from the shorefront terrace while offering traditional Turkish coffee and cocktails.

Designed to act as an urban oasis, guests can keep active in any of the hotel’s three swimming pools and state-of-the-art fitness centre or book in for a traditional Turkish hammam experience.

In keeping with Mandarin Oriental’s leading spa and wellness expertise, a visit to the 3,500sqm destination spa is a must. Among the 11 luxurious treatment rooms are two dedicated beauty rooms, and a VIP room featuring a garden, private Jacuzzi and heated Gharieni MLW Amphibia treatment beds designed to enhance mindfulness, meditation, and relaxation.

A short walk away is the city’s historic yali mansions, the enchanting Kuruçeşme neighbourhood and a protected forest laden with Istanbul’s symbolic Judas trees.

What are you waiting for?

For more information visit Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus