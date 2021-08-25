Ayman Gharib takes the helm of Raffles the Palm, Dubai

Ayman Gharib

Raffles The Palm Dubai, part of the leading global hospitality group Accor, has announced the appointment of Ayman Gharib as Managing Director ahead of its highly anticipated opening at the end of the year.

Raffles’ palatial beach resort is located on the West Crescent of Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah Island. With its stunning panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline, the landmark resort will offer Raffles’ legendary hospitality, care, and attention to detail and a fresh perspective on Dubai’s vibrant mix of modern city life and traditional Emirati culture.

Ayman will lead the team at Raffles the Palm Dubai in providing an exceptional experience both for Raffles’ well-travelled guests and for locals. Ayman joined the Raffles team in 2009, bringing with him more than 20 years of hospitality experience and a deep understanding of the luxury hotel industry. His career with Raffles began with a management role overseeing all the Food & Beverage operations at Raffles Hotel in Dubai. In 2011 Ayman took on the role of Hotel Manager at Raffles Hotel Dubai and was subsequently named General Manager (GM) in 2014. As GM, Ayman helped the property achieve the coveted top spot for hotels in the city on the global travel website Tripadvisor from 2014 up until leaving to take on his new role at Raffles The Palm Dubai.

Commenting on his appointment Ayman said “I am very excited to be a part of this new journey with Raffles within the luxury hospitality arena. I believe that what gives a hotel its character is the service, standards and interaction of each team member with guests for a truly memorable and enjoyable experience. “Raffles The Palm Dubai will ensure that every stay is exceptional, where everyone arrives as a guest, leaves as a valued friend and returns as family. Each guest can rest easy knowing that they can expect the very best and more during their stay, from check in to check-out.”

Raffles’ CEO Stephen Alden commented “I’d like to congratulate Ayman on his new role as Managing Director of Raffles the Palm Dubai, to which I know he will bring the passion and dedication that he has demonstrated throughout his past 12 years with Raffles. His experience in the region will be invaluable in strengthening our reputation as a trusted partner, as well as enabling our well-travelled guests to make vibrant new discoveries.”

The hotel is designed to offer the highest levels of comfort, with the finest European and internationally sourced furnishings and materials used throughout the property. Each of the resort’s 389 luxurious rooms and suites features a balcony and terrace that provide stunning views of the azure Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s urban skyline. The resort’s six Royal Villas and two Imperial villas offer the utmost privacy and comfort in luxuriously spacious surroundings. Guests will be able to experience ultimate relaxation and pampering at the award-winning Parisian Cinq Mondes Spa, which houses 23 treatment rooms, two private spa suites and a stellar indoor swimming pool.

The resort’s 500-metre-long private white sandy beach will be home to a stylish beach club concept showcasing the very best of Mediterranean cuisine, alongside sophisticated entertainment and much more. The must-visit destination beach resort will further elevate the luxury experience with its own private cinema, famous 24-hour Raffles Butler service plus a collection of five-star restaurants serving a variety of fine- and casual dining options. Tastefully decorated with specially chosen antique furniture and unique features, Raffles the Palm Dubai resort will seamlessly link the classic traditions of the hotel brand with the very best of today’s modern luxury trends.

