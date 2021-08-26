MIPIM returns to Cannes, 7-8 September 2021

MIPIM is the world’s property market. It masterfully brings together the most influential players from all international property sectors, offering unrivalled access to the greatest number of development projects and sources of capital worldwide. This unique environment provides exceptional networking, showcasing and commercial opportunities for property advisors, developers, regional authorities, investors, and corporate end-user.

This year the theme is ‘New World, new era, time to reconnect’.

Questions such as Which is the best path for a sustainable economy? What are the main ESG opportunity and challenges and What does this ‘new world, new era’ look like? will be addressed.

A vast array of thought-provoking speakers are confirmed such as Pierre-Yves Guice CEO of Paris Le Défense and Assem El Alami, Head of International Real Estate Finance at Berlin HyP AG who will discuss the future of the workplace post-covid.

Eduardo Paes, Mayor of Rio de Janeiro and Begona Villacis, Vice Mayor of Madrid will discuss how the 15-minute city is a pathway to net zero.

MIPIM Awards Finalist 2021 – Copyright Basecamp Student – Basecamp Lynby

Lucie Pinson, Executive Director of Reclaim France will demonstrate that finance can be a lever to fight climate change.

Various European and private and public representatives will also be in Cannes to testify on the actions implemented in their country to overcome the crisis.

Italy with Virginia Raggi, Mayor of Rome

Spain with a conference on Barcelona and a conference on Madrid with Begona Villacis, Vice Mayor of Madrid

UK with Lord Gerry rimstone, Minister of State for Investment, Department for International Trade

Germany with Professor Thomas Beyerle, managing Director, Head of Group Research, Catella.

MIPIM Awards Finalist 2021 – Copyright Jason O’Rear – United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum

The illustrious MIPIM awards will also be held. Created in 1991, the MIPIM Awards is an internationally renowned real estate competition. It honours the most outstanding and accomplished projects, completed or yet to be built, around the world, the very best of the real estate industry.

Lead picture is United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum, copyright Jason O’Rear.

For more information, please visit MIPIM September Edition