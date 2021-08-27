Secure your own slice of paradise at Cabot St Lucia

In 2004 Ben Cowan-Dewar had the idea of transforming a disused mining site on the west coast of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada into a badly needed golf resort.

That idea worked.

Today, Cowan-Dewar, Co-founder and CEO of Cabot and recipient of Canada’s prestigious Top 40 under 40, is credited for his growing business success and for his role in revitalizing the economy in a region of rural Nova Scotia. Along with business partner Mike Keiser, Cowan-Dewar developed Cabot Cape Breton, set on over a mile of sandy beach along the coast of Cape Breton between the Atlantic Ocean and the picture postcard town of Inverness.

No relation to Inverness, Scotland.

Cabot Cape Breton is also Canada’s first and only authentic golf links resort. It features 46 holes of exhilarating golf, including two acclaimed World Top 100 courses, 72 rooms of award-winning accommodation, 19 upscale Golf Villas, and exquisite dining in three on-site restaurants. It also employs more than 500 people in an area that previously struggled to create new jobs.

That is difficult to beat.

Beach residence

Cabot St Lucia, opening in 2022, will take on that challenge.

With a different angle of more residential dwellings, Cabot is transforming the prime property scene in Saint Lucia with 300 beautifully designed homes, with endless sea views and bountiful outdoor spaces.

Located across 1.5 miles of coastline in a sublime location of natural beauty on Point Hardy, a dramatic peninsula, on the northern tip of the island. The residential community will feature 130 custom built homes and 170 turnkey villas along with world-class amenities and a boutique resort anchored by a magnificent, ocean side golf course.

The award-winning architect, Richard Evans of Studio RHE, is leading the environmentally aware design process. Sustainable, locally sourced materials have been carefully selected for understated architecture and a naturally modern design that enables seamless indoor-outdoor living, so owners enjoy the idyllic Caribbean environment year-round. Design development of the residences includes planning for the possibilities of each day in paradise, from morning swims to family lunches and evenings under the stars.

Golf course

Renowned golf course architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw have been meticulous in design efforts for their first Caribbean golf course as they progress construction of Cabot Point, which is set to open in 2022.

The site is nestled along the Saint Lucian hillside with striking views of the Caribbean Sea. Special attention has been placed on preserving the local habitat by replanting existing cacti and native grasses.

“I have never been more excited about Cabot Saint Lucia,” said Bill Coore, Co-principal of Coore & Crenshaw. “Our primary goal is to ensure the playability and enjoyment aspects of the golf course complement the spectacular visuals of the site, where nine holes play along the ocean. Seeing the creative work, construction and design coming together has been a ‘watershed moment’ for me, moving from potential to reality.”

Residents and guests will have exclusive access to world-class amenities and experiences curated specifically for the destination.

Pool

Along with the show stopping Coore & Crenshaw course, plans include boutique retail shops, multiple dining venues, comfort stations and a Cabot Spa.

Outdoor activities will complete the experience with a full-service beach club, sports facility, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre and tennis courts, and excursions with the Cabot Saint Lucia Explorers Team. “Mike Keiser and I were captivated by the natural beauty of the site from the moment we first saw it, much like we were with Cabot Cape Breton,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and Co-founder of Cabot. “We take great pride in creating a community that complements the idyllic location and we’re excited to introduce further ownership opportunities.”

Cabot continues to build its name for world excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyles. Carving it’s niche, owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

Cabot Revelstoke in British Colombia is next in 2024.

Golf in the mountains, yet another fabulous idea that I would hazard a guess is also destined to work.

For more information visit Cabot St Lucia