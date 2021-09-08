Unveiling The Langham, Jakarta

After years of anticipation, The Langham, Jakarta opens in Indonesia’s capital city.

The new leading ultra-luxury hotel and lifestyle destination, this stylish and contemporary 65-storey hotel is strategically located within the new prestigious complex of District 8 at SCBD (Sudirman Central Business District) near the city’s most important financial, cultural and entertainment centres.

“The opening of this beautiful hotel in Jakarta is the culmination of many years of hard work and dedication to delivering the very best product, facilities and service in this international gateway city,” said Brett Butcher, chief executive officer of Langham Hospitality Group. “Partnering with Indonesia’s premier developer Agung Sedayu Group, we have been able to create something truly remarkable to welcome our guests to one of the very best hotels in the world. We are taking luxury to new heights, and I couldn’t be prouder to include The Langham, Jakarta to our collection.”

Designed by the Singapore-based Smallwood Reynolds Stewart Stewart (SRSS), The Langham, Jakarta embodies classical design elements, effortlessly fusing glamour with urban sophistication.

The magnificent chandelier in the lobby depicts 3,000 fluttering crystal butterflies, some of which are suspended by intricate wire work. Titled “Haven” by Lasvit, the renowned designers of dazzling bespoke light installations from the Czech Republic, the chandelier is inspired by Indonesian rainforests where butterflies fly freely.

On the 62nd floor at the Sky Lobby, is a second dramatic 10-meter-high chandelier also by Lasvit. There is also a curated collection of art throughout the hotel showcasing the finest works from Indonesian artists, painters and photographers which include John Martono, Hanafi, Jumaldi Alfi, Jay Subyakto, and Chaerul Umam.

The Langham has 223 guest rooms each with floor-to-ceiling windows and spectacular views of the city. State of the art in-room entertainment is complemented by smart technology and marble bathrooms feature rain showers and free-standing soaking bathtubs.

The elegantly appointed 336-square meter Presidential Suite features a spacious living room and dining area with contemporary furnishings. Other highlights include an Italian-marble bathroom with an oversized bathtub, twin vanities and separate spa bath, bespoke amenities, an outdoor terrace with panoramic views of the city. Fitness enthusiasts can use the in-suite gym with a trainer on demand for private sessions. A 24 hour on-call butler service is also available.

The Langham Club lounge at the hotel’s 59th floor is designed as a sanctuary for guests who prefer a certain level of comfort with panoramic views of Jakarta. The Club lounge offers complimentary food and beverage and features a writer’s corner, a reading library and private arrival and departure facilities with dedicated butlers for a personalised service.

The hotel has exceptional celebrity restaurant partnerships including Tom’s by Tom Aikens, T’ang Court, inspired by its Three Michelin starred Cantonese restaurant namesake at The Langham, Hong Kong and world-renowned Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto from New York City with haute Japanese cuisine at Morimoto.

Alice

The Langham, London was the first hotel that served afternoon tea. Ever since, guests continue to cherish this afternoon indulgence at all The Langham hotels around the world. In Jakarta, The Langham’s afternoon tea legacy continues at Alice. And for those familiar with the Artesian at The Langham, London, recognised as the World’s Best Bar for several years, will be delighted to know that its latest outpost will be at the dazzling rooftop of The Langham, Jakarta.

For those seeking respite and a recharge of the body and mind, Chuan Spa will provide treatments inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) philosophies in a serene, meditative setting. The 670 square metre (7,211 square foot) spa will offer private treatment rooms as well as a fully equipped fitness centre and Jakarta’s highest indoor infinity pool with spectacular views of the city.

The Langham, Jakarta is the new iconic venue for social events, weddings, high-level conferences, and luxury product launches. It has more than 2,100 square metres of flexible space, including a 688 square metre ballroom and a beautiful outdoor garden.

For more information visit The Langham, Jakarta