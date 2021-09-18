Presenting Cameron House Hotel, a luxurious Scottish retreat

Excitement builds as Cameron House unlocks its doors to unveil a stunning new look, complete with a magnificent new grand foyer, a library decked in Timorous Beastie’s wallpaper, and a brand-new Lobby Bar that will serve the finest champagnes, cocktails, and afternoon teas.

Ideally situated in the heart of the Loch Lomond & Trossachs National Park, Cameron House Hotel has 140 guest bedrooms, including 24 luxury suites.

New features include the completely remodeled Cameron Leisure Club and The Tavern Bar. The wider Cameron House Resort is also home to an award-winning spa complete with a rooftop infinity pool, an 18-hole championship golf course, and a 234-berth marina. Guests can enjoy a range of water activities along the banks of Loch Lomond, including adrenaline-fueled speed boat and jet-skiing trips, kayaking and katakanu excursions, as well as peaceful paddle boarding, freshwater fishing, or opulent champagne cruises onboard the impressive Celtic Warrior.

With 400 acres of majestic countryside on its doorstep, Cameron House also boasts breath-taking 360-degree views of the Scottish landscape.

Visitors can enjoy the views while sampling scenic bike hire trails, falconry experiences, pony treks, clay pigeon shooting, 4×4 off-road driving adventures, Segway safaris, as well as a list of walks and hikes curated by the hotel’s leisure and events team.

The main hotel building dates to the 17th century. This former baronial mansion is now fondly known as The Auld House and will be home to 14 exquisite suites complete with furnishings and designs influenced by Glasgow-based Timorous Beasties as well as enhanced luxurious touches including cashmere throws by Scotland’s second oldest family business, Johnstons of Elgin. From lavish duplex apartments to romantic one-bedroom suites, guests residing in the Auld House will enjoy enhanced amenities including in-suite check-ins and chauffeur transfers.

The resort’s most exclusive rooms, The Cameron and The Tower Suites exemplify luxury living. Perfect for entertaining, the light and airy spaces are inspired by the hotel’s natural setting with furnishings that mirror the rich colour palette of Loch Lomond. Most impressive is the 110 square metre Cameron Suite, a duplex penthouse with two separate terraces affording unrivalled views of its stunning surroundings. The double-height space exudes a timeless Scottish elegance and features its own private bar.

Located in the original mansion tower, The Tower Suite epitomises Scottish charm with a captivating colour palette of greys and warm golds. Complete with an opulent living area, it is the perfect place to unwind and soak up the surrounding views. Guests staying in both the Cameron and the Tower Suites can also take advantage of a complimentary private Champagne cruise around Loch Lomond during their stay.

Each of Cameron House’s additional 116 guestrooms offer exceptional luxury. Designed with the surrounding Trossachs in mind, each of the bedrooms feature Scottish artwork and the chance to take in the sweeping views of the grounds and shores of Loch Lomond, while the bespoke furnishings and fine textiles create beautiful relaxing spaces for leisure and business travellers.

And to ensure little ones feel just as special, children can enjoy enhanced amenities with compliments including a welcome gift, bathrobes and ponchos, family board games and Lego.

Johnstons of Elgin has developed a bespoke tartan, the Cameron House tartan, which offers an instant sense of Scottish heritage with a modern edge. Its colours perfectly reflect the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond and heather-dappled glens. The iconic tartan brings together considered design and exquisite craftsmanship and will feature throughout the uniforms of the concierge and kilted doormen, as well as front of house, guest relations and food and beverage teams.

Andy Roger, Resort Director at Cameron House, said: “We are very much looking forward to reopening and excited to be able to share this glimpse of the hotel, which has been meticulously restored over the past three years. We’re enormously proud to be opening our doors once again, welcoming both our returning guests and new faces to our beautiful resort.

Completely remodelled to the highest standards, guests can enjoy a truly luxurious experience while relaxing in the beautiful surroundings of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs national park.”

