Announcing the arrival of Raffles, The Palm, Dubai.

The 1 October hails the opening of Raffles, The Palm Dubai.

Perfectly timed for the winter season.

This palatial luxury beachfront resort on the Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent is Raffles’ second in the city, and its first resort in the Middle East.

Representing the very best of the iconic Raffles brand, this destination resort will offer sophisticated accommodation, spectacular dining experiences and lavish amenities, including a stunning 500-metre private beach and the award-winning Parisian Cinq Mondes Spa, which features 23 treatment rooms, two private spa suites and an indoor swimming pool.

The hotel offers elegantly styled rooms and spacious suites with stunning antique furnishings, each featuring a balcony or terrace with uninterrupted views. There is also a collection of private villas.

You expect nothing less from Raffles Hotels and Resorts. They boast an illustrious history and some of the most prestigious hotel addresses in the world.

In 1887, Raffles Singapore set the standard for luxury hospitality introducing the world to private butlers, the Singapore Sling, and its enduring, legendary service.

Today, Raffles continues this tradition enchanting travelers with meaningful experiences and service. People choose Raffles, not just for culture and beauty but for the extraordinary way they feel when they visit.

Each Raffles, be it Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Warsaw, Jakarta or the Seychelles, ensures that travellers arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family.

Ayman Gharib, Managing Director of Raffles The Palm Dubai, said: “It’s with pride that we announce the official opening of Raffles The Palm Dubai, Raffles’ newest luxury resort in the UAE. The five-star property invites guests to discover one of the world’s most exciting destinations through the gracious lens of a Raffles resort. Raffles The Palm Dubai will ensure that every stay is exceptional with everyone arriving as a guest, leaving as a friend, and returning as family.”

The resort’s status as a majestic retreat is showcased by its classic furnishings. Guests will appreciate the 70,000 pieces of furniture from the traditional Italian ateliers of Francesco Molon along with more than 6,000 Swarovski Crystal chandeliers. Highly skilled artisans applied the finishing touches to each guest room using real gold and silver leaf while specialist stonemasons shaped the imported Portuguese marble. The resort’s collection of fine furnishings is tended to by the highly trained in-house ‘furniture master’ who works around the clock to ensure every detail is perfect, polished, and shining at all times.

Every guest checking in will be welcomed as a VIP and will enjoy Raffles famed 24-hour personalised butler service. Always on hand when required, butlers are attentive to each guest’s every need. Experts in what the city has to offer, butlers also act as concierges to unlock unique experiences and destination surprises.

As Dubai’s newest must-visit dining destination, the hotel’s selection of restaurants and eateries will elevate the city’s culinary scene thanks to unique dining concepts serving a mix of international and regional favourites.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Le Jardin offers sensational dishes served in a regal setting with an outdoor terrace overlooking the property’s lush gardens and the Palm Jumeirah. At Matagi, a team of expertly trained chefs will prepare an exquisite fusion menu of contemporary Japanese and Italian food, a cuisine known as Itameshi.

Matagi

Music lovers can unwind with a selection of food and drinks at SOLA, the Jazz Lounge, while watching acclaimed artists perform live jazz throughout the week.

The Raffles Patisserie will serve high-end and classic French and Italian pastries. Headed by Gianluca Guinzoni, who trained at COVA, one of the oldest Italian culinary institutions, the Patisserie is a must visit for all guests and visitors.

Raffles Club Lounge, accessible by guests staying in Club Rooms and Suites, will thrill diners with 360 views of the Dubai skyline, perfect for enjoying a wonderful ‘Aperitivo’ menu of food and drinks served at sunset each day. Guests can also order dishes from a specially prepared four-course menu available daily for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, ‘Aperitivo’ and dinner.

The Raffles Club Lounge also offers a private check-in service and live entertainment.

PIATTI, a vibrant beach restaurant run by charismatic Turkish and Italian Culinary Director, Batuhan Piatti, will delight the senses with a sophisticated menu of seafood dishes.

Guests can also enjoy a legendary afternoon tea experience fit for royalty at Blüthner Hall, with the majestic atmosphere complemented by a bespoke Blüthner Louis XIV Grand Piano.

For more information visit Raffles, The Palm Dubai