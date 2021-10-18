Ca’ Di Dio, Venice Opens

There is no better time to visit Venice. Cruise ships are now banned from entering the lagoon and 2021 marks the 1600th anniversary of the Foundation of Venice.

Right on cue, in steps Ca’ di Dio, Venice’s most exciting addition for 2021. The Patricia Urquiola-designed hotel is set in a building with it’s own fascinating history which dates to 1272. It has welcomed Crusaders, pilgrims, and tourists for more than eight centuries.

The new five-star hotel is located at the entrance to the Arsenale area, known as the Contemporary Art District of Venice and the setting for the iconic Biennale. Set on the Riva Ca’ di Dio and overlooking the iconic lagoon, the hotel is just a short distance from Piazza San Marco. Access to the hotel from the side canal entrance allows for direct docking of boats and water taxis.

The hotel has 57 suites and nine Deluxe rooms, spread over three floors. Ten suites have a sensational view of the lagoon and the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, while two suites enjoy access to a large roof terrace overlooking the San Marco Basin.

The hotel has many places for guests to relax whilst staying in Venice; two internal courtyards are home to the Alchemia Bar and Essentia Restaurant during the summer months, and the indoor-outdoor VERO restaurant looks onto the lagoon. The cuisine is inspired by typical Venetian dishes, with fresh seasonal ingredients, thanks to the hotel’s vegetable garden in a third internal courtyard.

The hotel has been designed by internationally renowned architect, Patricia Urquiola, with the aim of creating an original and distinctive concept: a Venetian ‘house’, linked to the history of the city. Although contemporary in style, which is unusual for Venice, when strolling through the common areas, guests will be able to admire the bright travertine and perfectly preserved frescoes. Decorative elements such as Murano glass and boiserie, architectural details and lighting have been selected using small local artisan companies to ensure a strong sense of place.



There is also a spacious reading room ideal for a moment’s peace after a busy day sightseeing, and the Pura spa and wellness area offers an array of spoiling treatments.

For more information visit Ca’ Di Dio