MANDARIN ORIENTAL HOTEL GROUP LAUNCHES BRANDED ONLINE SHOPPING CHANNEL

Guests of Mandarin Oriental are now able to experience a range of the Group’s branded products in the comfort of their home.

Shop M.O. features a collection of signature luxury items, from hotel bedding and award-winning spa products to bespoke gifts from individual hotels within the portfolio.

Built to reflect the Group’s personalised, guest-centric ethos, the digital shopping experience is engaging, easy to navigate and offers global delivery. The service provides multilingual Concierge Representatives and has fulfillment centres and warehouses throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia.

Shop M.O. will feature:

Bed & Bedding (mattress, bedlinen, pillows, duvets)

Bath & Spa (robes, slippers, aromatherapy spa products)

Fragrance (candles, diffusers, perfumes for the home)

M.O. Signature Gifts (branded travel items and exclusive collaborations with partners such as Orlebar Brown and Aquazzura)

Little Fans (gifts and products for children, including bathrobes, bedding, soft toys)

Hotel exclusives (unique products from hotels, including tea sets from Bangkok, kimonos from Japan, and autographed cookbooks from some of the Group’s Michelin-starred chefs)

Kristin Ruble, SVP, Brand and Experience Marketing says “We are delighted to be introducing a new service that extends the Mandarin Oriental lifestyle from hotels to the homes of our loyal customers. The shopping experience also introduces our brand of distinctive textiles and designs to those less familiar with our Group, which we hope will act as inspiration to travel to and explore our iconic properties”