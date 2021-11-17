Restaurant Le 39V Paris launches in the heart of the golden triangle

Chef Frédéric Vardon’s restaurant Le 39V is unveiled with a new design by Raphaël Navot.

Redesigned and decorated by the designer Raphaël Navot, this haven is nestled on the rooftops of Paris overlooking Avenue George V.

More than a restaurant, it offers a glimpse into culinary life “I claim an innkeeper’s approach, generosity and simplicity,” explains Frédéric Vardon. “Committed to responsible cooking, I make it a point of honour to cook according to what nature produces at its best. This is my responsibility as a chef”.

Frédéric Vardon’s cooking is elegant, sincere and traditionalist.

The 39V is his showcase in a territory that he loves so much.

Chef’s partners, the breeders, producers, market gardeners and wine growers – are his priority, as are the men and women who work alongside him every day, united and committed, both in the dining room and in the kitchen, to bring the French art of living to life. “The closeness I have created with them allows me to better respect and understand their products. Without them, nothing would be possible.

