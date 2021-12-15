Living la dolce vita

Orient Express makes a grand return to Italy.

More than 150 years ago, Georges Nagelmackers turned a dream into a reality when he launched the first luxury Orient Express train. Soon, Orient Express will offer an unforgettable journey through one of the world’s most beloved countries: Italy.

From the luxury rail tourism project signed by Arsenale S.p.A., now in association with Orient Express of Accor Group, comes the Orient Express La Dolce Vita which will welcome its first passengers in 2023. Six trains will embark through several iconic itineraries across 14 regions, including three international destinations from Rome to Paris, Istanbul and Split. A magical stopover in Rome will feature the very first Orient Express Hotel, Minerva, scheduled to open in 2024.

The concept for the new Orient Express La Dolce Vita trains pay tribute to “La Dolce Vita”, a historical period of glamour, joie de vivre and artistic fervour in Italy during the 1960s. With support from Accor, La Dolce Vita train’s official hospitality partner, and thanks to the partnership with Trenitalia and Fondazione FS Italiane, the journey invites passengers to travel through more than 16,000 km of workable railway lines – 7,000 km of which are not electrified and are vestiges of Italy’s storied history. The Orient Express La Dolce Vita offers a new way of experiencing the country: an environmentally-friendly adventure where forgotten roads are explored, hidden treasures discovered and where architectural triumphs take centre stage.

Designed by Dimorestudio, the global architectural and design studio founded by Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran in 2003, the Orient Express La Dolce Vita train embodies the Italian art of living and all its beautiful traditions with a more contemporary spirit of travel. The train’s sumptuous decor will adorn 12 Deluxe cabins, 18 Suites, and one Honour Suite and restaurant, all boldly celebrating the craftsmanship, design and creativity of the 1960s and 1970s.

In collaboration with renowned local and international chefs and sommeliers, travellers will experience 5-star service on board, savoring the beauty and excellence of “Made in Italy” through award-winning Italian wines and exclusive haute cuisine. Before departure at the Roma Termini station, the Orient Express executive lounge will welcome passengers offering them a selection of refreshments in a convivial and elegant space, complete with dedicated services and staff to assist them.

The itineraries have been chosen to create unique travel experiences. Most will start in Italy, revealing the wonders of the Alps, the bucolic countryside, or the paradisiacal beaches of southern Italy. In addition, three dedicated itineraries will take you through eight countries, linking Rome to Paris, Istanbul, and Split.

For more information visit Orient Express