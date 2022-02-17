Highest ever prize fund announced for Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2022

The largest prize fund in the event’s sixty-year history has been announced for the 2022 Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials. Reflecting the event’s intention to return in 2022 bigger and better than ever, the increased prize fund of over £320,000 includes a First Prize of £100,000, with prize money all the way to 20th place depending on the number of starters.

Following Team GB’s Olympic Team Gold at Tokyo and a clean sweep of the podium in the 2021 European Championships, Eventing fans will once again be able to witness the best of the best compete on home soil here at Land Rover Burghley.

Commenting on the announcement, Event Director Martyn Johnson stated, “I am thrilled that connections at the 2022 event will be able to compete for the largest prize pot in the event’s history. Everyone at LRBHT understands the cost and time it takes to produce a five star horse and the increased prize money reflects the board’s commitment to ensure that Land Rover Burghley continues to be at the pinnacle of our sport.”

2018 Land Rover Burghley Champion, Tim Price, added “Land Rover Burghley is the one we all want to win! It’s fantastic to hear of the increased investment in the event and we can’t wait to be back this year.”

Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, widely recognized as the most challenging of all the five star events and a fabulous social occasion with over 600 hand selected shopping outlets, will return this year on Thursday 1st September to Sunday 4th September; tickets go on sale from April 28th.

