London Fashion Week returns

This year London Fashion Week will run as a digital hybrid event from Friday 18th to Tuesday 22nd February 2022.

The event brings showcases an incredible line-up of 129 brands bringing together fashion, culture, and technology in a 5-day celebration of creativity and innovation.

Established designers showcasing this season include David Koma; Emilia Wickstead; Molly Goddard; palmer//harding; Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and Vivienne Westwood

Up and coming designers include Banshee of Savile Row, Johan Ku, oqLiq and Poster Girl.

This year the British Fashion Council will host a show space located at The Old Selfridges Hotel, 400 Oxford Street.

Returning this season is the City-Wide Celebration, a full programme of events open to the public during London Fashion Week. The programme consists of parties, new collection previews, intimate designer Q&As, exclusive fashion week menus, promotions, complimentary gifts, and workshops from brands including Browns, Erdem, Gaucho, Lacoste, London College of Fashion, Saatchi Gallery, Samsung, and Shangri-La the Shard.

The full programme and map of City-Wide activities taking place can be found on the official LFW website here.