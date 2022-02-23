Bolt for Bahrain

From Sunday 20 February 2022, all travelers entering Bahrain will no longer need to conduct a PCR test on arrival at Bahrain International Airport, the country’s Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) has announced. Precautionary quarantine requirements for all passengers arriving in the kingdom have also been removed.

Known for its glorious white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, the F1 and top-class dining and hotel facilities, Bahrain is the perfect destination for travellers seeking to detach and relax. Making this easier than ever before, passengers can now visit this glorious paradise island without the added stresses of COVID-19 testing and quarantine regulations. Those seeking sun and thrilling adventure can find it in Bahrain in 2022. Here is a list of top recommendations of events and once-in-a-lifetime experiences to book now!

Experience the first F1 race of the season as Bahrain hosts the 2022 F1 Gulf Air Grand Prix

From 18 – 20 March, Bahrain will host the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2022, making it the fourth time ever that the Formula 1 season will start in Bahrain, and the ninth time it will be held at night under Bahrain International Circuit’s state-of-the-art floodlights. Not only is it the grand opener, the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix is also going green for the first time ever; powered by renewable energy provided by an expansive solar farm. This new initiative supports Bahrain’s commitment to increase renewable energy use in the Kingdom and F1’s plan to have net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Book now with Bahrain GP: For more information visit bahraingp.com

Dive for your very own precious pearls

Bahrain has been known for its vast stores of lustrous pearls since at least 2000 B.C. The Arabian Gulf is considered to be one of the richest natural pearl habitats in the world, with Bahrain’s pearl diving beds renowned as the most abundant. In fact, in the early 19th century Bahrain supplied 80 percent of the world’s pearl market. Visitors can retrace the UNESCO-listed Pearling Trail on a tour, visiting a local souk with the chance to purchase the ‘jewel of the sea’, a dhow boat construction yard and learn more about pearl divers at the Diver’s House.

Book now with Viator: The pearl path tour starts from £80. For more information visit viator.com

Awaken the archeologist within

The Kingdom of Bahrain has three incredible UNESCO sites. Spanning over 21 archeological sites on the western part of the island, the Dilmun Burial Mounds were built between 2050 and 1750 BCE. Dilmun, the prehistoric civilization that once resided in modern day Bahrain, were at the heart of ancient trade routes. There are over 11,000 mounds that signify evidence of the Early Dilmun civilisation around the 2nd Millennium BC. Qal’at al-Bahrain known as Bahrain Fort is over 180,000 sq ft. and occupation of the fort has been recorded from 2300 BC to the 16th Century. And lastly, visitors can discover the pearl path site on Muharraq island. The oldest section of the souq, al Qaisariya, offers an opportunity to buy local handmade artisan products. For a memorable experience, ride an Arabian horse to the Bahrain Fort for sunset, passing quaint villages and ending on Karabad beach.

Book now with Visit Bahrain: Horse riding excursion starts at £48 per person. For more information visit visitbahhrain.bh

Island Hopping

Bahrain is the only island country in the Middle East, offering visitors a memorable island-hopping adventure! With 51 natural islands and 33 artificial islands, sun seekers can relax on a tranquil sand bank, go fishing, island hop or dolphin watch. Al Dar Island boasts pristine waters and a kilometre of unspoiled beach and is the nearest getaway from the city. The island offers a plethora of water sports activities including snorkeling, fishing, jet skiing, sailing and paddle boarding. Jarada Island is a stunning sand bank with idyllic beaches, but visits need to be timed with the tide as it appears and disappears! Amwaj Islands are a collection of six islands and in addition to its crystal-clear beaches boasts a selection of high-end restaurants, cafes, hotels and retail outlets. Um Jaleed, also known as Bird Island, is a small, deserted island perfect for a picnic and home to a range of migrating birds especially during November and December who go there to breed.

Book now with Aldar Islands: Dolphin spotting trip from Al Dar Island costs from £65. For more information visit aldarislands.com