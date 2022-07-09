Striking Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam

The first indication that you are not alone comes via the gentle shaking of branches, followed by a flurry of falling leaves and a flash of brilliant white.

Muted chattering halts, hearts beat wildly, sweat floods from foreheads.

Could we have just spotted the illusive Langur monkey?

Another flash of white and suddenly a tail swings into view.

Camouflage it seems, is not their strongest suit.

We are supremely lucky.

Black- Shank Douc Langur

A family of Black-Shank Douc Langurs playfully tumbles through the trees, not as distracted by the early morning humidity as we clearly are.

They are a marvel. An endangered one found only in southern Vietnam and Cambodia and almost at the brink of extinction.

Fortunately for this family, Six Senses Ninh Van Bay resident Biologist Mr Ninh, makes it his life’s mission to protect them, warding off potential threats most notably from humans.

They live here, in the Hon Heo mountains that form the lush backdrop to Six Senses Ninh Van Bay.

The luxurious resort lies a twenty-minute boat ride across the south China Sea from Nha Trang, the relaxing riviera of the south-central coast of Vietnam. Although it’s not on an island, it can only be approached by water, perfect exclusivity.

Your journey begins long before you set your sandal laden foot on the heavenly wooden welcome pontoon.

You receive a form to complete, a Santa Claus wish list if you will, of what would make your stay that little bit more special.

What music do you like to dance to when no one is looking? what scent would you like the air in your room infused with? Might you have the need for a yoga mat or a pumice stone? What activities make you giddy like a frolicking puppy?

Like Santa’s elves, the staff at Six Senses take that information and work their magic, tailoring each stay to perfection.

Your GEM, or guest experience maker, will ping you a message the day before you arrive to welcome you in advance and confirm pick up details.

Now this is service.

The closest airport is Cam Ranh. From there it is a sixty-minute drive to a secluded inlet where your speed boat awaits to ferry you across the water.

Not before a member of the Six Senses family picks up your luggage and hails a blacked-out Six Senses embossed Mercedes with Wi-Fi and jazz to drive you there.

The journey through villages and the bustling town of Nha Trang is part of the adventure. Mopeds weave in and out en masse. A delicious reminder that this is the last you will hear the bee like buzz of a 150cc engine until you leave the resort. Modes of transport there include foot, bicycle, or golf cart. Take your pick.

Pulling into a private lane you are met by yet again extremely helpful staff dressed in light green traditional Άo dài dress. They lead the way to a much-welcomed air-conditioned waiting area, where you slam a refreshing lemongrass shot while they summon your chariot.

James Bond eat your heart out.

The boat whisks you across only slowing as it rounds to approach the bay.

And here it is. Paradise.

Beachfront pool villas are dotted along the pristine white sand like diamonds lining a cartier bracelet. Hilltop pool villas peer seductively through the leafy vegetation. Rugged rock pool villas jut from the smooth boulders like they were always meant to be there.

The bay has been enhanced by the Six Senses team, not eroded.

Sustainability is a high priority. The team are committed to improving the ecological and carbon footprint of the resort and spa. The Earth Lab was established to share the goals and performance with the guests. It highlights consumption per room per night and the amount of energy generated by the solar panels. Guests drink (treated) water from a reservoir onsite, saving on bottles and glass.

Many of the guest experiences on offer showcase nature and support ecology. For example, trekking through the mountains with Andrew, the General Manager, or building a reef.

Ninety percent of the coral was destroyed by the Damrey Typhon in 2017. Help restore it by attaching broken but live coral to a frame, settling it on the seabed to grow again. Leave your own legacy.

Visits to the mushroom hut, organic farm, chicken coop and the Alembic, which makes essential oils are also enchanting.

Supporting the environment extends far beyond the resort. They also provide filtration drinking water systems in several local communities including primary schools. They have pride in their endeavours and so they should. The team are making a real difference while providing a unique experience for guests.

Alighting the boat feels like coming home. The welcome induces comfort.

Breathe in the clean air, listen as the waves lap against the shore. Nothing disturbs the peace.

Except the brief striking of the ceremonial gong, an ancient Vietnamese tradition to welcome guests. According to local beliefs the men strike it seven times and the ladies nine, and then they make a wish.

I am not sure you could wish for much more than to be stood where you are.

Your GEM, ours was Queenie, awaits, brandishing a refreshing cold facecloth and a stunning smile. Golf buggy at the ready you are regally escorted through the resort to your villa.

Mango trees tower overhead, as you pass Vooc Village, the kids club called after the local name for the Langur monkeys, ‘vooc’ is the sound the males make. Past the water sports and diving centre, the Koi Pond and herb garden. The pathways are labelled in homage to local creatures, Bird Road, Squirrel Road, and Turtle Road. Getting delightfully lost is no hardship, if you forget the name of your road, just follow the sound of the waves.

And as you do so the villa emerges. Prepare to be amazed.

Personalised bikes are the first sight to greet you, followed by the enormity of the villa they’re tethered to.

Two storey, thatched roof, tremendous wooden door, and private pool.

Your own slice of this paradise.

All villas offer a full sea view and private pool with a sun deck and outdoor dining area.

Inside, electrical mod cons are a given, flat screen TV, USB dock, DVD player and iPods on request.

Outside is better though. The outdoor waterfall shower has natural bird song to accompany you as you bathe in tepid water, a balmy breeze caressing your skin.

Or soak in the hand-crafted wooden bathtub while nibbling on a fruit platter fresh from the land.

Decisions, decisions.

Your GEM is there to give advice and to take you where you need to go. Hop in the buggy for an early morning ride for breakfast, served at the ‘Dining by the Bay’ restaurant. It offers a wide variety of Asian and Western food. Fresh juices and smoothies are made as you wait, as are eggs and waffles. The restaurant spans over two levels with tantalising views of the bay and Nha Trang in the distance.

The Dining by the Pool restaurant serves lunch, there is even an ice cream deli, second helpings are a must.

In the evening you are spoilt for choice. Take drinks by the bay at the cosy bar area, dimly lit with twinkling lights, and furnished with day beds. Sample a signature cocktail such as the Dalat Pren, made with butterfly pea and lavender gin, earl grey tea and lime juice. No last orders here.

Drinks by the beach is also delightful, watch the world go by on the four catamaran style day beds, gazing out at the fishing boats at work in the bay.

A romantic cruise on a traditional wooden boat around Nha Phu Bay can also be arranged. Enjoy the calming motion of the waves as you sip sparkling wine and sample local dishes such as Vietnamese spring rolls. The heart shaped cushions are the perfect finishing touch. As are the waving Langurs from the rocks above.

Dining by the Rocks is dreamy, the hilltop restaurant also doubles as a chapel, seating twenty-two guests for dinner on the wooden deck overlooking the bay.

Dining by the Rocks

The most extraordinary experience is dining in the Wine Cave. Carved from the rock for its perfect cooling properties, this dark enclave acts as the most exquisite den for indulging in culinary delights. A five-course tasting menu ensues, with organic black duck, Nh Trang lobster, grouper fillet, Margaret River tenderloin and Apple Tarte Tatin. Wines are selected from across the globe to sublimely accompany each dish.

The Six Senses spa upholds the ethos of the brand, awakening senses and promoting wellness and wellbeing. The sanctuary is nestled in the trees, a stunning reception area with steppingstones over water leads the way to breath-taking treatment rooms. Traditional Vietnamese therapies and signature treatments are available alongside yoga pavilions and a gym. Dr Anna provides wellness screening on request, measuring, and analysing key physiological biomarkers to provide guests with arguably much needed lifestyle and nutritional advice.

The last golf buggy ride to the pontoon for departure passes wooden signs that state which Six Senses Hotels and Resorts are opening soon.

Montana, Grenada, Rome.

‘Come visit’ they proffer.

‘No’ we sulk in return. ‘We want to stay here’.

Here is special.

Here is where thrilling memories are made, and dreams come true.

Here is where you need to be- Six Senses Ninh Van Bay.

For more information visit Six Senses Ninh Van Bay