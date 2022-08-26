Following a meticulous renovation, Lucerne’s iconic Belle Époque landmark will re-open as Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern on 24 September 2022.



Sitting on the shores of Lake Lucerne, a stone’s throw from the old town and with spectacular views over the Swiss Alps, the hotel will set a new benchmark for contemporary elegance, legendary service and the finest Swiss hospitality.

Local architects Iwan Bühler Architekten and London-based interior designers Jestico + Whiles were the creative talents responsible for the elaborate renovation. They have delivered a contemporary design, inspired by the legendary beauty of the surrounding Swiss landscapes, while preserving the rich history and heritage of this landmark Belle Époque building.

The overall stunning result is also a tribute to the Swiss entrepreneur Franz Josef Bucher who realized his dream of a Mediterranean retreat when he originally built the house in 1906.

The hotel features 136 elegant and spacious guestrooms including 48 of the city`s largest suites. Inspired by the beauty of the surrounding Swiss landscape combined with the colour palette of the Mediterranean, the designers have succeeded in creating a unique fusion of the hotel’s original grandeur, contemporary elegance and the quality and attention to detail for which Switzerland is renowned.



Highlights include two Panoramic Rooftop Terrace Suites with magnificent 360-degree lake and mountain views, as well as the luxurious Presidential Suite which offers 133 sqm of captivating lifestyle experiences. Most of the guestrooms have private balconies or terraces and all are equipped with amenities by Diptyque, Dyson hair products as well as Bose sound systems.

The hotel will become an epicurean destination within the city, offering four restaurants and bars under the patronage of Michelin star experienced Executive Chef Gilad Peled. MOzern Bar & Brasserie is an ideal all-day-dining meeting point for locals and international visitors, offering Asian cuisine, all-time classics, afternoon tea and exciting cocktails. Overlooking Lake Lucerne, Quai 10 offers al fresco dining and outstanding Mediterranean cuisine. Inspired by the beauty of the natural surroundings and focusing on local seasonal highlights, Colonnade serves modern French Haute cuisine.

Finally, a Japanese restaurant will feature exclusive and refined Japanese

craftsmanship, set in an intimate six-seat dining environment. Both Colonnade and the Japanese restaurant will open in the first quarter of 2023.

SPA Bellefontaine creates a serene and rejuvenating sanctuary with unrivalled face and body treatments provided by this renowned beauty brand. An expansive wellness area offers sauna, steam bath, experiential showers and a relaxation room. In addition, a state of the art Fitness

Salon with high-end equipment by Life Fitness is available 24 hours for hotel guests.

For more information visit Mandarin Oriental Luzern