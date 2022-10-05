Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa opens



Barefoot elegance takes over the Raa Atoll at the new Deluxe All-Inclusive resort



The Emerald Collection announces the opening of its second Maldivian 5-star luxury property in Raa Atoll: Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa

Immersed in lush greenery and surrounded by a 100-hectare private lagoon with natural coral reef, the new Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa is located on an intimate 7-hectare island, just 20 minutes by boat from the group’s first property, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa.

Emerald Maldives Resort and Spa

Both resorts are members of The Leading Hotels of the World, and offer The Emerald Collection’s high-quality, signature Deluxe All-Inclusive service formula, as well as the opportunity for guests to island-hop in the Maldives, experiencing two luxury properties under the same brand.

Emerald Faarufushi has 80 contemporary and independent villas. 5 restaurants offering international cuisine, 2 bars, the Emerald Spa with 8 treatments rooms in evocative treehouses, and a Sports Centre. The resort is also home to tennis and padel courts and offers programmes for children and teens at the Dolphin Kids Club.

Emerald Faarufushi villas

The Emerald Collection’s Deluxe All-Inclusive formula allows guests to make the most of countless activities (both on water and land), à la carte gourmet dining, and an extensive selection of premium international wines, beers and spirits.

“We are thrilled to consolidate our presence in the Maldives with the opening of Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa”, says Aldo Scarapicchia, Partner and Managing Director of The Emerald Collection.

The ‘barefoot elegance’ style of the resort is woven through every element of your stay, and promises excellent standards delivered hand-in-hand with a genuine sense of ease in the refined yet informal surroundings”.

The group has also renewed its focus on promoting sustainable tourism by implementing green practices both operationally and for the guest experience at the 100% plastic free property. The Emerald Collection aims to leave as limited impact on the destination as possible, with projects including a coral farming initiative, the consumption of Emerald Water bottled directly at the resort.