Magic awaits this winter at The Chedi Andermatt, Switzerland.

The Chedi Andermatt is preparing to transform its courtyard into a traditional mountain winter village, overflowing with heart-warming food and drink and sprinkled with festive experiences.

The Winter Village will open as the first snow falls in mid-November, building up the festivities as Christmas draws nearer.

Walking through the Winter Village, guests will be cuddled by tall fir trees as they amble down snow-covered paths to a forest, laden with small clearings and traditional Swiss and Scandinavian cabins.

Experiences include intimate dining at The Chalet and The Kota – a typical Scandinavian hut built around a central firepit – a Finnish barrel sauna and hot tub, and a lively village square.

Staying true to The Chedi Andermatt’s sustainable ethos, every cabin has been made with local wood. Natural light shines through the trees, and only a few additional lanterns are needed to illuminate the courtyard. Fir trees have been planted in pots, so they can be re-used around the town after the festive season.

The Chedi Andermatt continues to champion the work of the town’s artisans, local experts and sustainable initiatives. Thoughtfully, the hotel will make a donation from the proceeds of The Winter Village to NGO ‘Wald & Klima’ to support reforestation through the forest development project ‘Ursern’.

The charming winter pop-up restaurant, The Chalet, returns in 2022, serving up Swiss specialties such as raclette and cheese fondue. The restaurant has expanded, with a new heated lounge sitting up to 40 guests, gathered around open fireplaces.

Located in a separate cottage, The Kota is available to book for exclusively. During the day, it can be used as an intimate spot for small events, and as the sun sets, up to 16 guests can enjoy a private dinner around the grill.

Before a warming meal, guests can nourish the soul with some traditional Finnish rituals. Hidden away with views of the fir forest is the barrel sauna. Choose from a variety of infusions inspired by the Alps or soak in the hot tub, each can be reserved free of charge.

At the heart of The Winter Village lies the village square. Its market booth is open daily from 2 pm – 6 pm, serving festive treats such as mulled wine, champagne, tea and punch with sweet crêpes and savoury galettes.

The market booth showcases local craftsmanship. On selected dates, the village square will welcome regional expert Bänz Simmen for enlightening talks on the Usern Valley. Originally from the Valley, Simmen will regale tales from this unique region over a cup of herbal tea, sourced from the nearby mountains.

On selected afternoons, The Chedi Bear Club will take excursions to The Winter Village for games, Guetzlen and handicrafts, and to meet the roaming llamas. The Chedi Andermatt has worked in collaboration with a local llama farm for a number of years, a joy for all the family.

