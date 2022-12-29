Now open: Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico

A luxury tented resort, Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico is now welcoming guests to a world where the deep, green jungle is the backdrop for a profoundly personalized retreat.

With just 15 luxury tents surrounded by 48 forested acres (19 hectares) on the edge of a private peninsula, Naviva is an adult-only sanctuary that harnesses nature to create an environment that fosters community, personal growth and appreciation for local heritage.

The transformative journey begins as soon as guests arrive, meeting their personal guide on a cocoon-inspired bamboo bridge overlooking a dramatic forest ravine.

“Naviva builds on the success of our more than 20 years in Punta Mita, reinforcing everything that our guests love about this idyllic destination while offering an entirely new experience,” says Rainer Stampfer, Four Seasons President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts. “This exceptional project is a testament to our dedication to innovating the guest experience and creating unique concepts within our portfolio that meet guest needs in meaningful, personalized ways.”

The natural beauty of Mexico was the key source of inspiration when Naviva was conceptualized with Luxury Frontiers, an award-winning design firm and pioneer in the alternative lodging sector. All building forms, interior designs, and guest experiences tie back to a natural phenomenon, creating a resort concept that is fully derived from nature.

Naviva blurs the border between the natural and manmade worlds with the luxury tents that are designed to be at one with the surrounding jungle. Spacious indoor and outdoor areas invite the verdant sights and sounds of Riviera Nayarit’s unique flora and fauna. An open-air living room and separate bedroom flow to a private plunge pool and expansive outdoor living area, where a hammock, firepit and outdoor shower offer forest-framed refuge. Inside, textures and fabrics reflect natural patterns found in the environment. Oversized bathrooms house deep soaking tubs and skylit showers.

The team collaborated with Mexican artists, craftspeople, and manufacturers throughout the design and construction process, not only to support local businesses but also to create spaces with an authentic connection to Mexico’s culture. Highlights include custom furniture from Taracea and Baufaktory; artwork from Emma Boomkamp; reclaimed wooden games from Rasttro; and textiles from Anora Casa.

Naviva’s untamed natural setting organically sets the stage for individual transformation through Daily, Signature and Unscripted Naviva experiences that are each rooted in one or more biophilic design principles.

Guests can take a nature hike to the Aztatlán ruins, savour the ocean’s natural bounty during a “seacuterie” tasting or learn about Aztec culture at a Metztli mythology session. They can also challenge their mind and body in the House of Heat, a temazcal designed specifically for Naviva; catch fresh snapper along the Resort’s rocky shoreline; or visit a local artist at their private home and studio.

Naviva features a series of intimate wellness spaces including two spa pods tucked away in the forest, a House of Heat temazcal, a cliffside terrace, an open-air gym and nature trails. Each area promotes human connection to nature by grounding guests in tangible and intangible aspects of the environment.

When you arrive you are welcomed directly into your private spa pod. Inspired by the seed of the local Ceiba tree, each cocoon-like spa structure offers a sense of safety that invites shifts in internal energy. Between transformative spa rituals, guests can spend time in each spa pod’s personal garden, outdoor shower or timber soaking tub.

Wellbeing experiences are rooted in the environment at Risco Terrace, where yoga practices include powerful vinyasas and restorative flows, and the outdoor Mar Gym overlooking the Pacific, where strength training workouts incorporate existing formations such as boulders and trees.

Rest and rejuvenation can be found at the Resort’s Selva Pool nestled in the jungle or at La Solana Beach, a private 575-foot (175-metre) expanse of Pacific beachfront.

Every Naviva stay includes all meals, snacks and beverages – including many premium wines and spirits. Copal Cocina has an open-air kitchen and living room where you can meet a local coffee roaster, pop a bottle of Mexican wine with a sommelier or join Chef Sofía Mojica behind the open-fire grill. With no more than 30 guests at any given time, Copal Cocina offers unique dining experiences that integrate uncommon ingredients and flexible daily offerings that can be adjusted to each guest’s preferences. Local purveyors – including farmers and fishermen – periodically visit the kitchen, allowing guests to develop a deeper connection to the local community.

Location

Naviva is a short flight from the US and Canada to Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) followed by a 45 minute drive to the private peninsula of Punta Mita.

Cost

Stays start at USD 3,950 per night and include all meals, snacks and drinks including specialty meals prepared to enjoy throughout the property, one 60-minute spa treatment per guest, daily practices and rituals.

Guests also enjoy full access to the adjacent Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, located five minutes away.

For more information visit Naviva, a Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico