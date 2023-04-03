Paul Smith and Browns Hotel reveal their Sir Paul Smith Suite.

Designed by Paul himself in collaboration with Olga Polizzi, Director of Design at Rocco Forte Hotels, the ‘Sir Paul Smith Suite’ at Brown’s Hotel features a range of custom and vintage furniture, hand-picked artworks, brand collaborations and soft furnishings from the debut Paul Smith home collection. Drawing on Brown’s Hotel’s history as a favoured residence for literary greats, the suite is designed as a space not only for rest and relaxation, but to spark inspiration and creativity through art and interesting objects, with every detail of the room, from the rugs to the individual art works carefully considered.

The suite features furniture and art that resonates with the designer and his eclectic taste. Several pieces can be found in Paul’s office at his Covent Garden HQ, such as Christopher Simon Sykes’ impressive photograph of Chatsworth House library and, notably, his 1970s leather desk chair by Mario Bellini.

As another personal touch, Paul has also selected a small library of art and design books for the room. Several of Paul Smith’s notable collaborations feature heavily in the room, including sofas, tables and leather goods from his recent ‘Everyday Life’ collection with Italian luxury furniture company DePadova; Type 75 lamps from the longstanding partnership with British lighting brand Anglepoise; and checked wool blankets designed by Paul for design company Maharam. The partnership came about naturally, through Rocco Forte Hotels’ Director of Design Olga Polizzi, who is responsible for the design of each of the individual rooms at Brown’s Hotel and is a long-time visitor to Paul Smith’s Albemarle Street shop. Further references to the Albemarle Street flagship shop, which is located just metres away from the hotel, are dotted about the room.

They include custom Paul Smith + The Rug Company rugs and a Maharam headboard, both of which feature a geometric pattern inspired by the building’s iconic iron façade. Uniquely quirky details, such as the banana door handles, the fire ‘dogs’ (which have been custom made to resemble Homer, Paul’s first canine shopkeeper), a robot figurine made from a vintage camera, and the striped fireplace tiles, are abundant in the room, a reflection of Paul’s ‘classic with a twist’ philosophy and his trademark whimsical sense of humour. Other key talking points from the room include:

Limited-edition prints from photographer Julian Broad, a friend of Paul’s who shot his wedding pictures.

A selection of soft furnishings, including blankets and cushions, from Paul Smith’s namesake homeware collection which was released earlier in 2022.

An art wall featuring a diverse selection of prints and original artworks – a signature detail in every Paul Smith shop. Select pieces from the suite, including prints, custom details and the Paul Smith home collection, will be available to shop with an in-suite catalogue provided to guests.

The Paul Smith Suite starts at £5,500 and includes breakfast, to book, please visit: www.roccofortehotels.com/our-forte/sir-paul-smith-suite/