Rocco Forte Hotels ventures into Sardinia

Rocco Forte Family

Sixth Street and Rocco Forte Hotels are pleased to announce that Rocco Forte Hotels will operate a new luxury resort in Porto Cervo, Costa Smeralda.

The new resort is jointly developed with Eidos Hotel Capital Partners acting as an operating partner and asset manager for Sixth Street, which acquired the property in January 2022.

Formerly known as Hotel Le Palme, the resort is located in Liscia di Vacca, Porto Cervo, on what is known as Costa Smeralda. Patrizia Pozzi and Efisio Onali designed the resort landscape and architectural concept, while Patricia Urquiola has been appointed to the interior design. Natural materials and local craftsmanship, blended with ESG principles, are the core values of the development.

The hotel will feature 64 rooms and suites, offering the highest standards of comfort in both space and service. Set to open in 2024, the fully redeveloped resort by Rocco Forte Hotels will also offer its guests a state-of-the-art spa and the choice of three restaurants as well as a panoramic rooftop bar and meeting and event space.

The luxury resort in Porto Cervo will complement the Rocco Forte Hotels properties in Rome, Florence, Sicily and Puglia as well as The Carlton Milano and Rocco Forte House set to open in Milan in 2024.