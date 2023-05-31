Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London, opening autumn 2023.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is expanding its presence in London with the opening of Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London in Autumn 2023. Sitting on historic Hanover Square, in the heart of London’s most stylish neighbourhoods, Mandarin Oriental Mayfair is a discreet, sleek and intimate property.



It comprises 50 guestrooms and 77 private residences, offering hotel guests and residents an oasis of calm and Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service alongside a vibrant atmosphere in the public spaces. It will house the first namesake Akira Back restaurant in the UK from Michelin Star award winning Chef Akira Back, as well as his ‘ABar Lounge’ concept and ‘ABar’ rooftop bar. There will also be an urban spa, focussed on renewal and recalibration.



“We are incredibly excited to open a Mandarin Oriental hotel in the heart of such an iconic location. Mayfair has such a rich history and pedigree within luxury, fashion and art and is continually evolving. This is a wonderful parallel for our new property, which will introduce delightful touches for which Mandarin Oriental is loved, but in a more intimate and informal setting. We feel that our warm, club-like atmosphere, which flows throughout the hotel, is set to make Mandarin Oriental Mayfair a new destination of choice in the area,” says Susanne Hatje who joins as General Manager direct from the iconic Mandarin Oriental, New York.

Within walking distance of London’s admired fashion houses on Bond Street and the boutiques of Saville Row, as well as auction houses and art galleries, Mandarin Oriental Mayfair will provide a stylish base in one of the city’s most sought-after areas, where culture and fashion collide.

Taking advantage of this world-class location, the new hotel will offer guests and MO Fans exclusive access and experiences from high fashion to art, culture, and dining. In London, where the most influential quarters are claimed by Knightsbridge and Mayfair, these two points on the map will now be connected through the Mandarin Oriental brand. For visitors and locals already in love with Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in Knightsbridge, there is now an additional way to experience Mandarin Oriental, inspired by the vibrancy and creativity of its new neighbourhood.

For more information visit Mandarin Oriental Mayfair.



