The Residences at Secret Bay, Dominica.

The Residences at Secret Bay, a limited luxury collection of fully-appointed, sustainable Caribbean residences, has unveiled the designs and announced sales for its newest enclave, the Waterfront Villas. Tucked within the gated confines of Secret Bay, Dominica’s all-villa rainforest resort renowned for its six-star experience and a member of Relais & Châteaux, the 10 new jungle-meets-the-sea villas are expected to be completed in 2025.

Situated in the master plan’s most private location with trail access to two paradisiacal swimming beaches, the villas are available for whole or fractional ownership, with option to include Citizenship by Investment (CBI) and the opportunity for a second passport. This evolution, spread over 40+ acres of coastal land, allows for more privacy, all while lowering the resort’s overall density.

The Waterfront Villas are among Secret Bay’s most intimate offerings, featuring asymmetrical architecture that cantilevers out to endless ocean views from a forest of bay leaf trees. Inspired by Secret Bay’s original Mapou design and comprising 1,378 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space, the Waterfront Villas are expanded and more secluded, featuring an open-air covered gourmet kitchen, private plunge pool with covered outdoor living spaces and outdoor rain shower off the main bathroom.

The one-bedroom villas, which include a sleeper sofa for additional occupants, are uniquely positioned at the northernmost point of the resort, affording spectacular panoramic water views, and vistas of Cabrits National Park and neighbouring French Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Les Saintes.

The tropical-modern architectural masterpieces are sustainably built with Guyanese Greenheart hardwood and feature indoor furniture hand-crafted from Dominican Red Cedar by local artisans. It also houses the property’s only zone that drops down to the water offering direct access to a coastal trail connecting Tibay Beach and Coconut Beach with just a five-minute walk.

The Waterfront Villas are thoughtfully furnished with state-of-the-art amenities, including: Siemens and Smeg kitchen appliances, Breville panini press and Samsung 43” TV with Sonos wireless sound system.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the designs and launch sales for the Waterfront Villas,” said Gregor Nassier, proprietor of Secret Bay and The Residences at Secret Bay, and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited. “These villas embody the perfect blend of luxury, sustainability, and privacy, offering our discerning guests and residents an unparalleled experience on the stunning Nature Island“.

Owners at The Residences at Secret Bay gain privileged access to the resort’s incomparable six-star services and amenities including the open-air Zing Zing Restaurant helmed by Executive Chef Damith Ranaweera, treetop couple’s Gommier Spa, serene riverside Bwa Mang Wellness Pavilion, Mouben Welcome House, a community hub, and seaside Zamann Watersports Hut, along with a dedicated villa attendant and concierge service. Additional benefits include access to Secret Bay’s high-performing property rental program, management and upkeep of the property, and commitment to leveraging the network to facilitate resale.

Ownership also includes membership and access to a worldwide network of vacation homes with ThirdHome and its portfolio of more than 11,000 properties in 94 countries.

The Residences at Secret Bay provides whole and fractional owners with access to today’s most coveted amenity — second citizenship. Demand for second citizenship is being accelerated globally by individuals and families seeking a safe “Plan B”. Approved by the Government of Dominica to offer qualifying investments for economic citizenship, The Residences at Secret Bay provides owners with the option to obtain a second passport and the opportunity to invest in future mobility and security.

The Resort & Residences master plan currently includes three other enclaves – Peninsula, Hillside and Clifftop. The Waterfront Villas, along with an array of new amenities are being introduced as part of the award-winning resorts’ evolving multi-year master plan. Among the forthcoming amenities are: a Funicular, connecting owners and guests from the Mouben Welcome House to Clifftop and Hillside enclaves; Gwiyavye’ Heights, a series of floating decks for taking in the views and relaxing; an organic garden and Chef’s table situated next to the Cario River; a botanica nature walk; Bwa Denn, a food, art, retail & kombucha brewery that will serve as a creative and cultural immersion space featuring contemporary Caribbean and Latin American artists; and, a wellness space designed for fitness and fun.

Tucked away on the unspoilt “Nature Island” — one of the Caribbean’s most sparsely populated, environmentally conscious and culturally rich countries — Secret Bay and its Residences have been praised for its ability to effortlessly capture the luxury of time and space along with its artful fusion of high design, local craftsmanship, commitment to sustainable development through numerous green and eco-friendly initiatives and a reputation for authentic guest experiences custom-curated to personal preference.

Prospective buyers can book a VIP “Residences Discovery” package to experience the resort community first-hand, including a site inspection of the property, welcome dinner, roundtrip airport transfers, and an optional Waitukubuli by Sea tour to discover the island by boat.

The Waterfront Villas are available for purchase starting at US $1.39 million. Fractional ownership, including Citizenship by Investment, starts at US $212k. For more information, visit: Residences at Secret Bay or contact Residences at Secret Bay