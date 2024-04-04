Grand Hyatt Barcelona opens its doors

Grand Hyatt Barcelona offers an exceptional experience in the upscale Alta Barcelona neighbourhood, just steps away from the city’s most iconic locations.

Hyatt recently announced the grand opening of Grand Hyatt Barcelona, which is the first urban Grand Hyatt hotel in Spain. It is located in one of the most popular cities in the world, and marks the fifth Grand Hyatt hotel operating in Europe. This expansion also reflects Hyatt’s continued brand growth in Spain. Hyatt currently offers the fourth-largest hospitality portfolio in Spain by room count, spanning eight different brands and 50 properties throughout the country.



Grand Hyatt Barcelona is poised to redefine the city experience in the exclusive Alta Barcelona area. Just minutes from historical treasures like the Monastery of Pedralbes and iconic landmarks such as Camp Nou, home of FC Barcelona, it is the ideal destination for exploration. With its array of gastronomic delights and a bespoke spa, Grand Hyatt Barcelona offers not just accommodation but a destination within the city – a haven for those in search of a unique escape or the perfect setting for conferences and meetings, located in one of the top twenty meeting and event destinations in the world.



The hotel offers 465 meticulously curated guestrooms, including 49 signature suites and one lavish penthouse, embodying grandness and sophistication. Infused with Art Deco-inspired design, each room boasts the latest amenities, such as cosmetic products by Natura Bissé, creating an atmosphere of sublime indulgence.

“Grand Hyatt Barcelona is another charismatic example of the iconic Grand Hyatt brand, offering a captivating accommodation set against impressive architecture and bold design,” said Franck Sibille, Area Vice President & General Manager of Grand Hyatt Barcelona. “We are delighted to welcome guests seeking immersive experiences in the pulse of the local Spanish culture and we are proud of the dynamic and unexpected getaway that we have created.”





At the heart of the hotel’s allure are four distinctive dining destinations that offer a fusion of locally inspired and internationally influenced-flavours. Noteworthy among them is Maymanta, the Peruvian restaurant perched on the 19th-floor rooftop, providing breathtaking 360-degree views of Barcelona. Chef Omar Malpartida invites guests on a culinary voyage through the South American landscapes of Perú and its diverse and authentic flavours. Meanwhile, Leña, the steakhouse helmed by renowned Michelin Chef Dani Garcia, set to open later this year, combines innovation and tradition, offering elegance, savoir-faire and technique as guests witness the culinary art of the embers. For those seeking a delightful spot to enjoy spectacular food and drink, Sofia Bar & Tapas offers a unique blend of Mediterranean cuisine and tapas paired with signature cocktails, which guests can indulge in on the exclusive terrace. For those seeking sweets, Philosophia is a boutique coffee shop boasting a welcoming open-air terrace overlooking Avenida Diagonal and the Alta Barcelona. Philosophia offers delicious pastries, fruit, and salads.



Guests can indulge in world-class wellness facilities at the exclusive Oasis Spa by Natura Bissé, a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the renowned Spanish brand. The spa offers a haven for relaxation with its 807-square-foot (75-square-meter) pool and waterfall, a Turkish steam area, a sauna, and private cabins for signature treatments by Natura Bissé. Guests longing to disconnect and enjoy a rejuvenating experience at Grand Hyatt Barcelona can enjoy an exclusive cabin area with its hot tub, Turkish bath, and sauna. The hotel also offers an outdoor pool with a terrace, sunbeds, pool bar and restaurant.



The hotel incorporates 22 meeting rooms combining captivating settings, state-of-the-art equipment, and unparalleled service. The crown jewel of the meeting space facilities is the hotel’s 9,300-square-foot (864-square-meter) event space, designed to perfection for hosting conferences and large-scale events.



For further information, please visit www.grandhyattbarcelona.com