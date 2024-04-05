The luminous Martinhal Lisbon Oriente

The Lisbon light is truly magical.

For centuries, it has attracted artists and poets who have tried to capture its enchanting beauty.

Perhaps it’s the long hours of sunshine or the clean air from the sweeping winds, or maybe it’s just a fortunate coincidence. Whatever the reason, the light in Lisbon frames the city in a unique way that no other city can match. The kaleidoscope of colours and fragrances, from the vibrant purple Jacaranda trees in bloom to the azure blue azulejos (tiles) that thickly cover the cobbled streets, create a living canvas that complements the sandy yellow, rich ochre, and blushing pink facades of the limestone buildings.

The traditional pavements, known as Calçada Portuguesa, are a sight to behold. They reflect the light beautifully, guiding your gaze from the sky to the ground and back again, much like a nodding dog. As you walk, you can’t help but be enticed by the delicious smells and taste of the famous pastèis de nata, Portugal’s mouthwatering egg tarts.

All in all, it is a true feast for the senses.

The centre of Lisbon has always been a magnet for visitors. One of the most notable landmarks in the city is the Castle of Sao Jorge, which served as a seat of power for over 400 years and stands as a testament to the city’s rich history. The view from its castle walls and watchtowers is simply breath-taking. The castle is in Alfama, one of the oldest districts in Lisbon, which also houses the church of Santo António and the National Pantheon of Lisbon.

If Alfama represents the city’s history, then Parque das Nações (Park of Nations) is about its future.

Located just twenty minutes from the city centre and ten minutes from Lisbon’s International Airport, The Park of Nations is a modern riverside district that marks the beginning of a new era. Often compared to Bricknell Key in Miami or Canary Wharf in London, this district represents a haven of contemporary living.

The area underwent a major renovation for the Expo 1998 World Exhibition. The abandoned storehouses and industrial complexes were replaced with modern buildings and pavilions. Once the Expo was over, the pavilions were transformed into museums and auditoriums. One of the pavilions became the highly popular Oceanarium.

The legacy of this transformation is the iconic architecture, unique parks and gardens, street art, marina, and sports facilities, including outdoor gyms, street basketball courts, pump tracks, and pleasant walking and biking trails.

And, very importantly, the Martinhal Lisbon Oriente, the luxury five-star studios and apartments in the heart of this district.

With its distinctive architecture crafted by the esteemed Eduardo Capinha Lopes and a contemporary green living exterior, Martinhal Lisbon Oriente is a true ecological wonder. A striking contemporary sculpture at the entrance, hints at the area’s vibrant artistic influences, a theme that continues within the hotel.

The lobby is decorated in gentle neutral tones and features swirling circular lights reminiscent of the Olympic rings. The vast expanses of glass allow the glorious Portuguese sun to flood in, so there is little need for artificial lighting during the day. However, at night, the lighting sets the tone, indoors and out. Illuminating the carefully landscaped vertical garden and highlighting the vegetation perfectly.

Martinhal Lisbon Oriente at night

The hotel thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices using solar panels that harness the abundant natural light. These panels link to a sophisticated central control system that seamlessly manages lighting, energy, and water.

Art plays a significant role in the Martinhal brand, and its owners, Chitra and Roman Stern, consciously support local artists while also supporting the planet. This is evident throughout their properties, none more so than at the Martinhal Lisbon Oriente.

The lobby features pieces by Graça Paz, an invited resident artist for Martinhal ‘s Luxury Art and Design Weekend 2021 in Martinhal Sagres. The large glowing yellow arches in the lobby have a philosophical and artistic angle, promoting the idea that it’s impossible to be both pessimistic and wise.

‘Lionesses’ by Bordalo II

The lionesses are a marvel. Crouched amongst sumptuous taupe velvet armchairs majestically peering into the gardens, this large art work made from discarded objects transformed by Bordalo II not only alerts us to the dangers of overconsumption but also the importance of sustainability. It also reminds us that beauty can be found where you least expect it.

The hotel is also home to other iconic and colourful animal sculptures by Bordalo II. You can find the lighted spider in the pool area and the koala in the restaurant. Another sculpture will soon be featured outside the hotel.

Upon check-in, you can discover a second piece by Graça Paz titled ‘We have the Power to Imagine Better’. Once checked in, the elevator will take you on a visual journey as street artist Kruella D’Enfer has painted a massive interior mural across all nineteen floors, depicting scenes from the seabed to the galactic space. As you explore the property, you will come across works of art by other artists such as Pedro Batista, Vasco Aguas, and Tamara Vales. These works include original hand-embroidered artwork on linen cloth and paintings on canvas, with over eight hundred pieces of art to discover.

Artwork by Graça Paz in the reception

The corridor walls are shaped like hexagons, which reflect light and give off a futuristic vibe. The entrance to the rooms is key controlled with an ultra-modern system that allows you to signal if you want the room serviced or if you would prefer to rest in silence a little longer.

The apartments are spacious and well-designed, featuring clean lines and colourful accents. The curtains are automatic while the Smeg kitchen appliances are both modern and timeless in their design. Pedro Batista has decorated the walls with retro cars, lending the space a unique and stylish feel. The bathrooms are outfitted with white marble and equipped with a washing machine for longer stays and heated towel rails for an added touch of luxury. VOYA toiletries is a welcome collaboration, as the company is committed to sustainability and participates in the traditional and sustainable harvesting of seaweed along the west coast of Ireland. Their products also happen to smell amazing.

Apartment

A welcome gift of Portuguese wine is a great start to the culinary delights that follow.

The Terrace café, bar, and restaurant are located on the ground floor, and they bring the outdoors in. The iron ceiling quads are adorned with lush green ferns and moss, and the lighted Koala occasionally flickers for effect, creating an inviting ambience. The Terrace restaurant serves locally sourced seasonal foods with an eastern twist inspired by the cuisines of countries east of Lisbon, ranging from Greece to Japan. Must-try dishes include Korean black pork ribs with lime and lemon chutney and truffle fries. Finish with a delicious lemon and strawberry cake with calamansi sorbet to cleanse your palate. Breakfast is also served here.

Terrace Restaurant

The café collaborates with renowned brands such as Eric Kaiser for bread and pastries and Portuguese Aroma for speciality coffees. This comfortable space is also perfect for enjoying some of the finest tea. Give the Masala Chai a try, it’s one of Chitra’s favourites and an excellent choice.

The bar is elegantly designed with soft mood lighting and dried fruit in glass jars. The space features ochre and deep blue scatter cushions, as well as grey-tinged lights, paying tribute to Portugal’s distinguished colours. A tapas menu is available to accompany cocktails and, of course, wines from the region.

Martinhal Lisbon Oriente offers a range of facilities, including indoor (heated) and outdoor pools, a gym, a well-equipped Work Space, a Kids Club, and a Play Space alongside the Terrace dining facilities.

Indoor heated pool

If the property enormously enchants you, you can invest and stay.

Martinhal Residences provides a unique opportunity to reside on the top floors of Martinhal Lisbon Oriente. Residents have access to unparalleled 5-star hotel services and facilities. Moreover, stunning views of the Serra de Arriba mountains and panoramic views of the River Tagus and Vasco de Gama bridge are guaranteed. Furthermore, Martinhal furnishes and covers all the costs of the property, offering hassle-free ownership.

You don’t need an excuse to bask in the radiant light of Lisbon. The Martinhal Lisbon Oriente is the perfect place to be, it will leave you glowing inside and out.

For more information visit Martinhal Oriente Lisbon

For property sales visit Martinhal Residences