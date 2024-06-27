Jo Loves..debuts at Royal Lancaster London

One of London’s leading luxury hotels, the independent family-owned Royal Lancaster London, has collaborated with fragrance brand Jo Loves to launch several initiatives, including its first Jo Loves Summer Suite.

As the first hotel globally to offer Jo Loves’ iconic Mango Thai Lime hotel amenities, the Royal Lancaster London, under Thai ownership, is thrilled to present the Jo Loves Suite. This exclusive suite has unique features, including a delectable Mango Thai Lime treat upon arrival, a sumptuous breakfast, a signed copy of Jo Malone’s ‘My Story’, and a Mango Thai Lime perfume pen.

Guests can check in and enjoy an overnight stay for two in this beautiful suite, which offers sweeping views over Hyde Park and the iconic London skyline.

Available to book from Friday 21st June to Sunday 8th September.

The suite includes:

• An overnight stay in a Jo Loves Mango Thai Lime themed Summer Suite

• Indulgent Mango Thai Lime treat on arrival

• Delicious breakfast

• Stunning views of Hyde Park and the Italian Gardens

• A signed copy of Jo Malone’s ‘My Story’ and a Mango Thai Lime fragrance pen to take home

A one night stay, based on two sharing starts from £1,219 or €1,440

For more information visit Royal Lancaster London