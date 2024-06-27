Virgin Hotels to open its first London hotel

Virgin Hotels, the luxury lifestyle hospitality brand by Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, has announced its first London hotel. It will open on 1 August 2024 in the heart of Shoreditch.

London will be the eighth Virgin Hotels location and the 17th property for the Virgin Hotels Collection. This expansion follows the successful launches of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and Virgin Hotels New York in 2023 and the announcement of a new property in Kenya.

The hotel will be located at 45 Curtain Road in Shoreditch, known for its tech, fashion, culture, and creative arts scene. It will offer 120 bedrooms and will be part of a long-term agreement between Virgin Hotels and Reuben Brothers, renowned global leaders in real estate investment and development.

Sir Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group, commented:

“We’re all absolutely delighted that Virgin Hotels Collection will be opening a Virgin hotel in London. Since the inception of Virgin Hotels, we’ve had our sights set on London; a place that so many of our customers either call home, or name as one of their favourite destinations – and of course where Virgin’s story started.

Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch will continue to offer one of the most diverse selections of elevated experiences across the luxury lifestyle hospitality space from its showcase Spanish restaurant BiBo in association with world-famous chef Dani Garcia to a glittering rooftop bar, pool, restaurant, private members club, gym, and treatment rooms, managed by the one and only, Ibiza’s Blue Marlin. All which Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch resident guests will have access to.

The announcement of a London hotel will see Virgin Hotels’ The Know loyalty programme and Virgin Red rewards club have a home in London, where their members can stay and earn Virgin Points.

Bookings for Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch will be open in early July for reservations starting 1st August 2024.

For more information, visit Virgin Hotels London