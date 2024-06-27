Walking in Milan, Julian Opie at Portrait Milano

Portrait Milano is excited to announce that British artist Julian Opie will present an exhibition called “Walking in Milan” this summer at Piazza del Quadrilatero. The exhibition, curated by Valentina Ciarallo, will showcase eight new sculptures of walking figures created by Opie exclusively for the hotel. It will be open to the public from 3 July.

Julian Opie is widely known for his unique, minimal style that uses linear contours and contrasting block colours to interpret everyday reality. He is recognised for blending new technologies with art historical themes, often using the human body as his inspiration. Opie has gained acclaim for his public projects worldwide, as well as for his various commissions, including his iconic album design for the British rock band Blur in 2000.

“Walking in Milan” will highlight everyday pedestrians as the focus of the artwork. The sculptures, inspired by natural human movement, will reflect the rhythm of daily life and celebrate the beauty in the ordinary with vibrant colours. The stationary figures caught in motion will create a compelling visual for the real-life passersby at the Piazza del Quadrilatero.

Opie’s “Walking in Milan” reaffirms Portrait Milano’s dedication to being an open, welcoming, and inclusive destination for creativity, introducing new artistic ideas to both local and international audiences. Previously, the Piazza del Quadrilatero at Portrait Milano hosted an exhibition of photographer Jimmy Nelson’s exclusive prints, which were installed over the large six-meter windows between the 16th-century columns of the Loggia of the former Seminary.

Walking in Milan will be exhibited at Portrait Milano between 3 July and 27 August.